The FADER
Jean Dawson announces new album, shares “3 HEADS”
Jean Dawson has announced his second studio album, CHAOS NOW. The follow-up to 2020’s Pixel Bath is scheduled to arrive October 7, and Dawson shared the forthcoming record’s lead single, “3 HEADS,” today alongside a manic visual treatment courtesy of Bradley J. Calder. Check it out below. (The video features flashing lights and comes with an epilepsy warning.)
The FADER
Song You Need: Country singer Dougie Poole communes with the dead
Part of what made New York-raised country singer Dougie Poole’s 2020 album The Freelancer’s Blues so appealing was its piercing self-awareness. Poole, now based in Maine, is clearly a gifted songwriter with a deep enough understanding of country music to feel comfortable dismantling some of its structures as he goes along. But the album really broke through because Poole was writing about the millennial routine, the type of thing that would have been cringe-worthy if it hadn’t been so wryly funny and so carefully crafted.
The FADER
Song You Need: Asake will be back
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Asake is one of the most exciting acts in a Nigerian Afrobeats scene that’s produced what has quickly become a dominant sound in the pop universe at large. Signed in February to Olamide’s YBNL Nation label — also home to scene leaders Fireboy DML and DJ Enimoney — he’ll drop his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, on September 2 with the global support of EMPIRE Distribution.
The FADER
Watch Nardwuar interview Harry Styles
Harry Styles is the latest artist to step forward and undergo the legendary Nardwuar interview experience. The pair chatted at Coachella this year, with the footage arriving earlier today. Styles was quizzed on a few of his favorite subjects, chiefly Fleetwood Mac and Joni Mitchell, as well as his love of parsnips. “My mum’s friend Louise grows parsnips, and they’re huge,” Styles told Nardwuar. “I do like parsnips.”
The FADER
Björk shares first details of new album Fossora
Björk has confirmed she has a new album coming out soon. The album, titled Fossora, is the follow-up to 2017’s Utopia and is due later this year. A precise release date remains TBC but Björk spoke at length about the album in a new interview with The Guardian. Speaking to the newspaper, she described the new project as “a pacifist, idealistic album with flutes and synths and birds.”
The FADER
Kanye West on filling Gap stores with trash bags: “I’m an innovator”
In the past few days you might have seen a viral image doing the rounds that shows a series of large sacks in the Times Square Gap store with the tweeter explaining that they were filled with clothes from Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line. It was, per a salesperson @owen__lang spoke to, Kanye's choice to take the clothes off hangars and into unsorted bags. "They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything," according to the tweet.
The FADER
Offset flies high in his “5 4 3 2 1” solo video
Offset has shared a video for new solo track "5 4 3 2 1," produced by Baby Keem. The video shows a Balenciaga-clad Offset taking over an amusement park and enjoying a selection of rides. Check it out above. The current state of Migos, whom Offset formed alongside Quavo and...
