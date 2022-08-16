Effective: 2022-08-20 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 515 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Berlin, or 7 miles northeast of Norwich, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edmeston, North Norwich, Sherburne, Pittsfield, New Lisbon, New Berlin, Columbus, South Brookfield, South New Berlin and South Edmeston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO