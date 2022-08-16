Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Madison; Southern Oneida A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Oneida and central Madison Counties through 515 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stockbridge, or near Oneida, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Sherrill, Stockbridge, Clinton, Vernon, Munnsville, Clark Mills and Vernon Center. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 near 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poolville, or near Hamilton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Earlville, Madison, Poolville, Pecksport, Solsville and Hubbardsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Madison, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otsego, southeastern Madison and northeastern Chenango Counties through 515 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Berlin, or 7 miles northeast of Norwich, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edmeston, North Norwich, Sherburne, Pittsfield, New Lisbon, New Berlin, Columbus, South Brookfield, South New Berlin and South Edmeston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
