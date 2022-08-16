Two swimmers have survived shark bites at a South Carolina beach this week, say officials.Both victims were attacked at Myrtle Beach about half a mile apart, with one receiving a seriously injured forearm and the other a bite to the leg, according to police.Authorities in the state say there is no way to know if the same shark carried out both attacks at South Carolina’s most popular beach.Karen Sites of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, required hundreds of stitches in her arm following the attack, which took place in waist-deep water on the first day of her vacation.“I just felt something, I...

