A woman was killed by an alligator after she reportedly slipped into a pond while gardening
An estimated 5 million wild American alligators live across 10 states, but fatal gator attacks are rare. Experts offer advice on how to avoid getting bitten -- and what to do if an alligator has already grabbed hold of you.
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’
A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
Two Shark Attacks Recorded at Myrtle Beach in Just One Day
A South Carolina police officer said one of the swimmers had sustained a "bad bite" to the forearm.
Wife of missing Florida doctor filed for divorce same day he disappeared at sea
The wife of an acclaimed Florida doctor and cancer researcher filed for a divorce the same day he vanished during an outing on his boat in the Gulf of Mexico, according to county records. Chaundre Cross was last seen aboard his Sea Ray boat, the “Vitamin Sea” as it floated...
Boy Finds Enormous Tooth of Prehistoric Megatooth Shark in South Carolina
Megatoothed sharks were the largest sharks of all time and were significantly bigger than today's great white sharks.
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi
For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
Body of missing swimmer washes up at North Carolina Marine base
The body of a man who went missing while exploring an ocean sandbar was discovered Sunday on a beach at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Moses Muchai, 24, disappeared July 29 at North Topsail Beach, off Topsail Island, North Carolina, which is about 30 minutes from base, while walking on a sandbar that vanished as the tide came in, local police told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
Woman, 63, dies after being impaled by windswept beach umbrella
Witnesses described the horrific tragedy that occurred on a South Carolina beach this week and shell-shocked friends remembered the victim as "the most loving and kind person." A South Carolina woman was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella got swept up in the wind and went airborne, impaling her...
Great White Shark Over 13ft and 1,500lbs Tracked Near South Carolina Coast
The shark, known as Breton, is lurking approximately 60 miles offshore from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.
Two shark bites reported in the past week at popular South Carolina beach
Two swimmers have survived shark bites at a South Carolina beach this week, say officials.Both victims were attacked at Myrtle Beach about half a mile apart, with one receiving a seriously injured forearm and the other a bite to the leg, according to police.Authorities in the state say there is no way to know if the same shark carried out both attacks at South Carolina’s most popular beach.Karen Sites of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, required hundreds of stitches in her arm following the attack, which took place in waist-deep water on the first day of her vacation.“I just felt something, I...
Man Crushed to Death by Sand Dune While Filming Sunrise: Police
Sheriff William Snyder said he had never seen anything like it in all of his years in law enforcement.
Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail
Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?
Sharks vs. Alligators – Which one is more dangerous to you?
Toy Gator attacked by Toy Shark(Stock-free.org) Last Thursday a man swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida got bitten in the face by an alligator. Whether you are a resident or visitor to Florida, you are at risk from both sharks and alligators, but which is more dangerous, and how do you avoid becoming a tasty morsel for either?
Florida Police Beg People To Stop Touching Mating Manatees
Manatee mating season is in full swing in the Sunshine State, and in order to protect the beloved sea cows, Florida officials are asking beachgoers to respect their distance during this crucial time for the species. The stern request followed a manatee mating herd spotting in Sarasota on August 7....
