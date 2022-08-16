ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

The Independent

Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile's 'scales' and 'teeth'

A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the "scales" to the "teeth" of the reptile break his skin."That thing was huge. That thing wasn't a little gator," said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
OLDSMAR, FL
LADbible

Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters

A man was left with his leg 'shredded' following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long 'shark-like figure' in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
natureworldnews.com

Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
AOL Corp

Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say

A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Phys.org

'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi

For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
MERIDIAN, MS
MilitaryTimes

Body of missing swimmer washes up at North Carolina Marine base

The body of a man who went missing while exploring an ocean sandbar was discovered Sunday on a beach at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Moses Muchai, 24, disappeared July 29 at North Topsail Beach, off Topsail Island, North Carolina, which is about 30 minutes from base, while walking on a sandbar that vanished as the tide came in, local police told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
The Independent

Two shark bites reported in the past week at popular South Carolina beach

Two swimmers have survived shark bites at a South Carolina beach this week, say officials.Both victims were attacked at Myrtle Beach about half a mile apart, with one receiving a seriously injured forearm and the other a bite to the leg, according to police.Authorities in the state say there is no way to know if the same shark carried out both attacks at South Carolina's most popular beach.Karen Sites of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, required hundreds of stitches in her arm following the attack, which took place in waist-deep water on the first day of her vacation."I just felt something, I...
PITTSBURGH, PA

