John Johnson III: No. 1 DB room is a realistic goal for us; I can get back to playing at a super, super high level
Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about his expectation in taking on Baker Mayfield and the Panthers in Week 1, why he thinks this defensive back room can be the best in the league, the changes he made since last season to get back the top of his game, the experience in getting acclimated to Cleveland, the turning point for the defense last season and his former team, the Rams, getting a Super Bowl ring.
