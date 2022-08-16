ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

John Johnson III: No. 1 DB room is a realistic goal for us; I can get back to playing at a super, super high level

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJsQM_0hJatFAD00

Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about his expectation in taking on Baker Mayfield and the Panthers in Week 1, why he thinks this defensive back room can be the best in the league, the changes he made since last season to get back the top of his game, the experience in getting acclimated to Cleveland, the turning point for the defense last season and his former team, the Rams, getting a Super Bowl ring.

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

