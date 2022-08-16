ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare

A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
Boston Globe

Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York

Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Ex-Eastern District prosecutor Maloney mourned in Brooklyn

The New York legal community on Wednesday mourned the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Andrew J. Maloney, who prosecuted mob boss John Gotti, Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, Brooklyn Democratic political boss Meade Esposito and other high-profile defendants in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
PIX11

Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
TheDailyBeast

NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos

An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
fox5ny.com

Suspect released without bail after Bronx sucker-punch attack

NEW YORK - The suspect accused of randomly sucker-punching a man in the head in the Bronx and leaving him in critical condition was released from jail on Thursday. Van Phu Bui, 55, was given supervised release, which is not bail-eligible. His charges were also downgraded from attempted murder to...
