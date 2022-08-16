Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Related
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene Employee, Ivy Woodburn, 65, Arrested
On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, the following 65-year-old female off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 6th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Ivy Woodburn. NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NBC New York
Husband, Wife Strolling NYC Neighborhood Caught in Late-Night Shooting
A couple out for a walk wound up in a hospital when a pair of suspects recklessly opened fire on a Bronx street, authorities said Friday. Police said the shots rang out around 12:20 a.m. in the Morrisania section of the borough. A group had gathered outside on East 165th...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Brooklyn During Argument
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
Complex
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare
A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Globe
Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York
Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
amny.com
Disgraced criminal justice advocate Adam Foss indicted in Manhattan for raping woman as she slept, Bragg says
Once a star of the criminal justice reform crusade, former Massachusetts prosecutor Adam Foss has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel room. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Tuesday against Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, in connection with...
Former prosecutor accused of raping a sleeping woman in NYC hotel: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to […]
nypressnews.com
NYPD hunt for three female NYC teens who beat father-of-four taxi driver to death as cops charge man
Two thugs accused of beating a 52-year-old New York City cab driver to death have been pictured as they were perp walked by cops. Austin Amos, 20, was seen leaving the NYPD’s 101st Precinct and faces a manslaughter charge over the brutal death of Kutin Gyimah in Queens on Saturday around 6.30am.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
NYC taxi driver’s killing sparks outcry as violent crime surges: ‘Common sense needs to prevail’
The spokesman for the New York City Federation of Taxi Drivers called for justice Friday for crime victims after 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah was beaten to death in Queens by passengers who refused to pay the fare. Three arrests have been made in connection to Gyimah’s death, with one 20-year-old facing...
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
Man sought for bashing woman, 38, with metal chair at Brooklyn pool
Police are searching for an unidentified man who bashed a 38-year-old woman with a metal chair at a Brooklyn public pool. The unidentified attacker struck the woman on Aug. 6 just before 8 a.m. at the Betsy Head Park pool in Brownsville.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Ex-Eastern District prosecutor Maloney mourned in Brooklyn
The New York legal community on Wednesday mourned the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Andrew J. Maloney, who prosecuted mob boss John Gotti, Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, Brooklyn Democratic political boss Meade Esposito and other high-profile defendants in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos
An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
Correction department captain stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island complex
A correction department captain was stabbed in the neck at Rikers Island Tuesday afternoon.
NBC New York
Suspect Back on Street, Charges Downgraded for Skull-Cracking KO Punch Outside NYC Restaurant
The suspect accused of brutally beating another man in an unprovoked attack after following him outside a New York City restaurant is back on the street, as the attempted murder charges he faced have been downgraded. Police said Bui Van Phu was out of jail Thursday on supervised release, and...
fox5ny.com
Suspect released without bail after Bronx sucker-punch attack
NEW YORK - The suspect accused of randomly sucker-punching a man in the head in the Bronx and leaving him in critical condition was released from jail on Thursday. Van Phu Bui, 55, was given supervised release, which is not bail-eligible. His charges were also downgraded from attempted murder to...
Rikers inmate allegedly stabbed a correction captain in the neck, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate behind bars for an alleged murder stabbed a correction captain in the neck Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center at around 2:25 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections. The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The […]
Comments / 2