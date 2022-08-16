Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Witnessed Sharp Sell-Off, Further Volatility On Chart?
Bitcoin price has witnessed a sharp fall over the 24 hours and the reason for the same is unknown. The coin witnessed excessive selling pressure causing price to dip by 9% in the past day. Most gains that Bitcoin secured in a week were lost due to the recent price...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?
Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault. At the time...
NEWSBTC
TA- Trezor (TRB) Holds Strong Above $40, Will The Crypto Pullback Affect It?
The price of Trezor (TRB) in the last few days has continued to look strong against Tether (USDT). Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins have struggled to hold above their key support zones after the market turned bearish. The price of Trezor (TRB) has continued to maintain its bullish structure. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Declines Below 50-Day MA, Is A Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin price has no doubt had an interesting couple of weeks. After managing to recover from the crash that rocked the market in June, it is now back down to where it began, losing more than $3,000 in a matter of days. The swift decline has put the digital asset below key technical levels. So while the cryptocurrency had managed to maintain some bullish indicators after falling from $25,000 initially, it has now completely reversed this trend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu: More Bite Than Bark – Another Price Jump Around The Corner?
Shiba Inu (SHIB), dubbed to be the second largest dog meme coin, is nearing a breach as claimed by analysts. Shiba Inu provided roughly 50% to holders last week; outstripping major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and others. BitWallet recently listed SHIB strengthening meme coin adoption. SHIB price could be nearing a...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
NEWSBTC
Why are Runfy, Bitcoin and Tron being considered the next cryptos to explode in 2022
Cryptocurrencies are a good investment choice for investors of all income groups and ages, given the slew of benefits one gets, right from inflation-proof returns to data privacy and lack of third-party interference. Moreover, with the advancements in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies are now enabling people to do more than just trade. Users can now build decentralised apps, mint NFTs, play blockchain-based games and enjoy a host of other activities while earning rewards in terms of cryptocurrencies. As is evident by the success of meme coins, many of these cryptocurrencies have gone on to achieve resounding success with their next-generation features.
NEWSBTC
Do DogeCoin and Shiba Inu Have More Potential Than Most Cryptocurrencies? Can Youniverze Challenge The Competition?
Because of the raging bear market, the meme domain of crypto has been dormant, waiting for the storm to pass. The past eight months exemplified that in the ruthless world of digital currencies, no one is secured, and at any moment, a project can go from hero to zero in a matter of days. The latest example of Terra is among many projects that not only lost most of their value but were reduced to atoms by the community around them.
NEWSBTC
How Adirize DAO, Litecoin and Floki Inu Could Be A Great Bear Market Opportunity
Very favorable winds are blowing in the cryptocurrency market, which have survived the uncertainty. Many investors have started to gain profitability during this period when they evaluate buying opportunities. In this process, which is expected to continue in the long run, altcoins are expected to attract great attention. In addition,...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Is Cheap At $23,000, Says Fidelity Expert
Bitcoin has been pushed down further over today’s trading session and approaches critical levels of support. The first crypto by market cap gave back all the profits from last week rallied and has been moving in the red over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Falls To A Key Resistance Level Of $21,000
There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Ahead Of Zilliqa And Decentraland, Runfy Blockchain Is The Next Level Crypto That Is Sure To Revolutionize The Digital World
The digital world is expanding rapidly and taking up every possible niche related to blockchain. The fitness industry recognizes this and has begun incorporating blockchain into its activities. However, various studies have shown that blockchain crypto is a good motivation for people to engage in the fitness world actively. Runfy (RUNF) is an excellent example of a fitness blockchain project.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
NEWSBTC
Near-term Profits With These Cryptos; Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), And Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Investing in cryptocurrency can be a confusing and nerve-wracking process. With so many opportunities available, it’s challenging to know which ones are worth your time and money. However, if you’re looking for near-term profit potential, you can’t go wrong with Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), or Pancakeswap (CAKE).
NEWSBTC
Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021
Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
NEWSBTC
Successful ICO Of Gnox (GNOX) Signals Bullish Sentiment Of Binance Coin (BNB) And Uniswap (UNI) Holders
Success in the crypto ecosystem does not go unnoticed. Gnox (GNOX), a new reflection token launching this week, has attracted the attention and capital of Binance Coin (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) investors. The support of these two groups, which are highly active within DeFi (decentralised finance), is another bullish signal that Gnox will launch incredibly.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Slides As Staked Token Reaches New ATH Ahead Of Hyped Merge
Despite changes in the asset’s price, Ethereum is steadily adding to the ETH 2.0 staking contract. According to the development team, this occurs about a month before the Merge is scheduled to occur. Ethereum Staked Token Hit New ATH. According to Dune Analytics data, more over 13.2 million ETH...
NEWSBTC
ABBC Foundation Announces the Launching of Crypto Payment Shopping Mall Buyaladdin
ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency. Here, users can buy a vast range of products while also placing their own items up for sale. Notably, ABBC Foundation’s CEO Jason Daniel also announced that 1 ABBC will amount to $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin.In addition, Buyaladdin is headquartered in the United States of America, and managed by CEO Stanley Park stated that this will be one of a kind shopping experience for crypto lovers across the globe.
NEWSBTC
PETT Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 15, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PETT on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PETT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Connecting pet care in blockchain-based tracking platform, Pett Network builds an...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List BTCMININGNFT (BMN) on August 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 17, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BTCMININGNFT (BMN) on August 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BMN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 19, 2022. As a new...
