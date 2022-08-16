ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

idesignarch.com

Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm

Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California

These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022

Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Balboa Beach, Newport Beach, California (with Map & Photos)

We can find this beach on the island of Balboa, where we can get there simply by taking a ferry. With spectacular sunsets, this Californian beach located next to the Pacific Ocean in Orange County is a well-known place for all those who want to find a good beach with all the services covered.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
smobserved.com

With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"

If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
SANTA MONICA, CA
danapointtimes.com

$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

Let’s Go Girls! We’ve Planned an Epic Bachelorette Weekend in Newport Beach

Planning a weekend with your “I do” crew? Newport Beach is the destination for an epic weekend with your girls! Our coastal city is home to a host of places to dine, shop, explore and soak up the SoCal sun. From cruising around town in a pink moke to enjoying a curated picnic on the sand, you’ll never run out of things to do! Here’s the perfect itinerary for a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’

Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
danapointtimes.com

Wind & Sea to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

DANA POINT, CA
TMZ.com

Woman Rescued After Car Falls Off Dock Into Water at Newport Beach

A rescue mission unfolded to kick off the weekend for a handful of residents in Newport Beach -- where a woman somehow found herself and her car knee-deep in water. Check out this wild scene from Friday evening in the Orange County beachside community ... drone footage shows a vehicle partially submerged after it apparently fell off the dock, part of which looks damaged.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Concert Friday August 19 2022

Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 19 2022. Friday August 19 2022: Joe Manuel (Acoustic Guitar) Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 19 Best Huntington Beach Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of Huntington Beach restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 19 best restaurants that Huntington Beach has to offer.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Thrillist

The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County

Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

