LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL. 15 new and emerging artists to perform on special stage dedicated to music discovery. Life is Beautiful has announced the 2022 lineup for their popular Rising Stars Stage, returning to the premier 3-day music and arts festival from Sept 16-18. Featuring a roster of new and emerging artists and offering a space for music fans to discover their next favorite performer, the festival teamed up with Sessions Live to curate a music lineup that spans genres and generations. As part of the Road to Life is Beautiful online competition, 15 winners were chosen by a panel of judges to showcase their talents on the coveted stage.

2 DAYS AGO