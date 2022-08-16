ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
vegas24seven.com

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL. 15 new and emerging artists to perform on special stage dedicated to music discovery. Life is Beautiful has announced the 2022 lineup for their popular Rising Stars Stage, returning to the premier 3-day music and arts festival from Sept 16-18. Featuring a roster of new and emerging artists and offering a space for music fans to discover their next favorite performer, the festival teamed up with Sessions Live to curate a music lineup that spans genres and generations. As part of the Road to Life is Beautiful online competition, 15 winners were chosen by a panel of judges to showcase their talents on the coveted stage.
news3lv.com

Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrates 40 years of Great Buns Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the community in celebrating 40 years of the Madonia family business Great Buns Bakery. The anniversary celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony along with The Vegas Chamber and community partners The Italian American Club, Capriottis, and Rum Runner in attendance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Last two shows of August Nights Latin Concert Series happening soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get a taste of Latin music at the final shows of August Nights Latin Concert Series on August 20 and August 27 at 8 p.m. The City of Henderson will be presenting the Grammy-nominated performers at Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. Saturday, August 20 | LADAMA.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
news3lv.com

Las Vegas teacher awarded newest 'Grand Hero' at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas English teacher Nicole Thomas was awarded the latest "Grand Hero" title at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Her husband nominated her for this award due to her six years of dedication towards her teaching credentials. Thomas prepares her classroom for success and recently supported her students during an AP exam with a care package of candies and motivational stickers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare

Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
news3lv.com

Kids get free admission to Cowabunga waterparks with A's on most recent report card

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cowabunga Vegas waterparks want to reward kids for their accomplishments in the classroom during the last school year. Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon will host Great Grades Days, August 23-25, when kids enjoy three days of free admission at either waterpark simply by bringing to the gate their most recent report card with three A’s.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wynn Las Vegas hosts second annual The Great End of Summer BBQ

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Enjoy one last hurrah this season with Wynn Las Vegas' The Great End of Summer Barbecue!. The second annual culinary event takes place on Saturday, September 3rd at the Wynn Las Vegas' lawn from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Get ready for carnival-style games, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

