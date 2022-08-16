Read full article on original website
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
'Jeopardy!' superchamps team up for Las Vegas game show boot camp to benefit charity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several superchamps from the long-running game show "Jeopardy!" are coming together in Las Vegas for a worthy cause this weekend. Record-setting contestants James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider, Buzzy Cohen and Matt Amodio are helping lead the "Game Show Boot Camp." It's described as 48...
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
Latin music concert series kicks off in downtown Henderson
The sizzling sounds of Latin music are taking over downtown Henderson over the next few weeks in August.
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR RISING STARS STAGE AT 2022 FESTIVAL. 15 new and emerging artists to perform on special stage dedicated to music discovery. Life is Beautiful has announced the 2022 lineup for their popular Rising Stars Stage, returning to the premier 3-day music and arts festival from Sept 16-18. Featuring a roster of new and emerging artists and offering a space for music fans to discover their next favorite performer, the festival teamed up with Sessions Live to curate a music lineup that spans genres and generations. As part of the Road to Life is Beautiful online competition, 15 winners were chosen by a panel of judges to showcase their talents on the coveted stage.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrates 40 years of Great Buns Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the community in celebrating 40 years of the Madonia family business Great Buns Bakery. The anniversary celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony along with The Vegas Chamber and community partners The Italian American Club, Capriottis, and Rum Runner in attendance.
Last two shows of August Nights Latin Concert Series happening soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get a taste of Latin music at the final shows of August Nights Latin Concert Series on August 20 and August 27 at 8 p.m. The City of Henderson will be presenting the Grammy-nominated performers at Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. Saturday, August 20 | LADAMA.
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Check out the lightning show over the Las Vegas valley
Dramatic lightning rolls through the Las Vegas valley.
Las Vegas teacher awarded newest 'Grand Hero' at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas English teacher Nicole Thomas was awarded the latest "Grand Hero" title at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Her husband nominated her for this award due to her six years of dedication towards her teaching credentials. Thomas prepares her classroom for success and recently supported her students during an AP exam with a care package of candies and motivational stickers.
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare
Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
Kids get free admission to Cowabunga waterparks with A's on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cowabunga Vegas waterparks want to reward kids for their accomplishments in the classroom during the last school year. Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon will host Great Grades Days, August 23-25, when kids enjoy three days of free admission at either waterpark simply by bringing to the gate their most recent report card with three A’s.
August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts
Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
Wynn Las Vegas hosts second annual The Great End of Summer BBQ
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Enjoy one last hurrah this season with Wynn Las Vegas' The Great End of Summer Barbecue!. The second annual culinary event takes place on Saturday, September 3rd at the Wynn Las Vegas' lawn from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Get ready for carnival-style games, a...
