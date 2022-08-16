Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
kbsi23.com
Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
KFVS12
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
wjpf.com
Family Dollar to open Carterville location
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Carterville says a Family Dollar will soon occupy 1114 South Division Street, the longtime location of Borowiak’s IGA. Earlier this month, Borowiak’s announced they would close. They’re now in the process of selling the remaining stock and fixtures. On...
Daily Register
Theresa 'Terri' Henry of Carbondale
Theresa "Terri" Henry, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her home in Carbondale. Terri was born Sept. 26, 1955, in St. Louis, Mo. Her parents are William and Sally (Winfield) Walters. Terri married John "Mike" Henry on July 18, 1998, in Carbondale. She worked as a real...
Daily Register
Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry
Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
wfcnnews.com
Local Ameren workers in labor dispute as some customers fear strike
WEST FRANKFORT - Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Ameren Illinois are finding themselves in an ongoing labor dispute. Dozens of people attended a meeting earlier this week at the IBEW Local 702 hall in West Frankfort to reportedly discuss the ongoing dispute. WFCN News and other...
wfcnnews.com
Public encouraged to "shine bright" Friday in memory of Marion student
MARION - Members of the public and local schools are encouraged to wear bright colors this Friday in memory of a Marion student tragically killed in a bike accident last week. Oliver Patrick Lind, 9 years old, was a student at Washington Elementary School and was in Mr. Randolph’s 4th grade class. He was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last Friday, and later passed away.
wsiu.org
Williamson County will prosecute illegal dumping
Williamson County will be increasing fines and punishments for trash dumping and littering. State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale said the penalties may sound harsh - but are needed to deter illegal dumping. "Your first offense, 250 dollars plus court costs, plus restitution, and that restitution is to pay for the people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
More photos from the scene
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
wfcnnews.com
Deanna Price, husband James Lambert hired on Illini coaching staff
CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU) graduate and local Olympian Deanna Price along with her husband, James Lambert, also an SIUC graduate, will be joining the University of Illinois track and field program. Illinois track and field Head Coach Petros Kyprianou says Lambert will be the throws coach,...
KFVS12
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County student faces charge after threats on school bus
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces a charge of terroristic threatening 2nd degree after he made threats to bring a knife and gun to school, according to McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman. McCracken County Schools contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office a student’s behavior on a school...
Comments / 1