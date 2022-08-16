LIVERMORE -- California Highway Patrol officers pulled a severely injured woman from a fiery crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, the agency announced Friday. In a Facebook post, the CHP Dublin office said the crash happened at 2:47 Wednesday morning along westbound 580 just east of Livermore Ave. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman with major trauma lying between a Toyota Camry engulfed in flames and a wrecked Nissan Altima.The CHP said the investigation would later determine two separate crashes had occurred; a woman crashed her Camry into a concrete wall and ended up resting in the fast...

