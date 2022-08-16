Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After releasing the highly regarded full-sized K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard in February of this year, Corsair followed it with the 60% K70 Pro Mini Wireless. Small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless is Corsair’s first keyboard with fully user-replaceable mechanical key switches. With Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and the same Axon Hyper-Processing Technology for what the company claims are faster keystroke recognition, the miniature version of the K70 addresses the major complaints lodged at its larger cousin. Unfortunately, the keyboard is missing important keys that would have made it great for daily use.

