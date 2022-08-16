ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Baltimore

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Phys.org

Anti-Black racism linked to lower support for some gun rights

Racially resentful white Americans are less likely to support some gun rights if they believe Black people are exercising those rights more than white people, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. White Americans who expressed high levels of anti-Black sentiments associated gun rights with white people and...
SOCIETY
Hr Morning

I-9 review: ICE looks to make remote verification of form I-9 permanent

A few weeks ago, we told you about an extension to the I-9 remote filing flexibility, set to end on Oct. 31, 2022. Now, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are looking to make that change permanent. A notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM)...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Democrats#Medicare
thecentersquare.com

Ohio Republican senator introduces gun control legislation

(The Center Square) – An Ohio Republican state senator introduced gun-control legislation that would require a co-signer for 18- to 21-year-olds to buy any gun other than a single-round rifle or shotgun. State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, who lost a U.S. Senate primary earlier this year to J.D....
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data

CHICAGO (AP) — Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is “a grave threat to civil liberties,” the activists...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy