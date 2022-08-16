Read full article on original website
Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect
With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
These 5 gun ads are alarming critics, changing laws
Could gun ads go the way of Joe Camel from the cigarette industry? Gun safety groups say now is the time to restrict content for firearm marketing.
U.S. Treasury approves up to $750 million small business capital funds for four states
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it approved four additional state plans for the State Small Business Credit Initiative worth $750 million, bringing total approvals under the COVID-19 recovery venture capital program to $2.25 billion.
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
Phys.org
Anti-Black racism linked to lower support for some gun rights
Racially resentful white Americans are less likely to support some gun rights if they believe Black people are exercising those rights more than white people, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. White Americans who expressed high levels of anti-Black sentiments associated gun rights with white people and...
thecheyennepost.com
Wyoming Right to Life, Legislators Seek to Intervene in Defense of State Pro-life Law
ADF attorneys file motion in Teton County District Court. On behalf of two Wyoming legislators and Right to Life of Wyoming, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed a motion Tuesday at the District Court of the 9th Judicial District in Teton County to intervene in a lawsuit to defend a state law that protects unborn children.
Hr Morning
I-9 review: ICE looks to make remote verification of form I-9 permanent
A few weeks ago, we told you about an extension to the I-9 remote filing flexibility, set to end on Oct. 31, 2022. Now, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are looking to make that change permanent. A notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM)...
Fast Times and Million-Dollar Fines: Inside the EPA’s Messy War on Dirty Diesel Trucks
John Doc via YouTubeThe federal government is ramping up its crackdown on non-compliant diesel tuners and deleted trucks. But some claim it's going way too far.
CARS・
thecheyennepost.com
The high costs of having a baby: New analysis shows childbirth sticker shocks in the U.S.
It can be very expensive have a baby in the U.S. (especially without health insurance coverage), according to a new analysis. Seattle-based online insurance platform QuoteWizard LLC looked at the costs of health insurance, childbirth and child care during for infants. Those costs average $26,989 nationally, according to the analysis....
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Republican senator introduces gun control legislation
(The Center Square) – An Ohio Republican state senator introduced gun-control legislation that would require a co-signer for 18- to 21-year-olds to buy any gun other than a single-round rifle or shotgun. State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, who lost a U.S. Senate primary earlier this year to J.D....
Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data
CHICAGO (AP) — Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is “a grave threat to civil liberties,” the activists...
