fox40jackson.com
LA voters won’t oust DA Gascon because they don’t care enough
Angelenos are notoriously apathetic. They demonstrated it again with the news that organizers were unable to collect enough signatures to place the recall of District Attorney George Gascon on the ballot in November. This despite him being incredibly unpopular: a recent poll showed he would lose a recall vote in a landslide. This does not bode well for those seeking change through what will be on the ballot, namely the LA mayor’s race.
foxla.com
West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row
LOS ANGELES - For what will be the third year in a row, West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday's announcement comes as West Hollywood remains in a local emergency in responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to the county's data from August 18, Los Angeles County reported 3,379 new COVID-19 cases with current hospitalization a little under 1,000 patients.
spectrumnews1.com
Testimony details cover up of 'Banditos' deputy beating investigation
LOS ANGELES — Lawyers uncovered more evidence of a cover-up inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Friday, as Sgt. Jeffery Chow swore to tell the truth about alleged deputy gangs in the fifth hearing held at Loyola Law School by the Civilian Oversight Commission. Chow lead the...
Anti-DA George Gascón billboards, signs pop up in LA County on heels of failed recall effort
The newest effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón may have failed, but his critics aren't giving up.
Sheriff’s Deputy Testifies Dead Rat Was Warning From Colleagues
“They leave dead rats in front of people’s homes or in backyards,” the deputy told the Civilian Oversight Commission during its fifth hearing on deputy gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
NBC Los Angeles
After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'
Following a violent caught-on-camera attack in Woodland Hills during which a man is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, a Los Angeles councilman Friday says he wants to explore more protections for street vendors and increased penalties for attackers. "Any attack against a street vendor is abhorrent...
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
foxla.com
Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
2urbangirls.com
LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors
Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
theavtimes.com
Original Stonefire Grill employee sues chain for age discrimination
A former longtime manager for Stonefire Grill Inc. who was one of the original group of seven employees who helped grow the restaurant chain from its first location to having more than a dozen restaurants, alleges in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully laid off in 2020 during the pandemic because he was 68 years old.
LA County sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna trade political jabs during virtual debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva traded jabs with his political opponent, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as the two faced off in a virtual debate.
citywatchla.com
How Bad Planning Thrives in LA -- the case of the Wilshire Community Plan
In the 17 years since former Director of Planning Gail Goldberg announced the “New Community Plans,” the City Council has only adopted 7 community Plans. Furthermore, these 7 are due for a second update because the City Council directed the Planning Department to renew LA’s Community Plans on a six year cycle. Another 17 community plans, mostly in the south Valley and west LA, are bogged down in an extended preparation process, with no announced adoption dates.
LAUSD sees higher attendance rate in 1st week of school as teachers union contract talks continue
Los Angeles students, teachers and staff wrapped up their first week of school, and though attendance is up and campuses are fully staffed, some teachers aren't happy about some extra days added to the academic calendar.
Death Sentences Lowered to Life Without Parole for Two Men at DA's Request
In a written ruling, Superior Court Judge William Ryan vacated the death sentences of James N. Blair and Anderson Hawthorne Jr. and ordered the two to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
DA serves search warrant at Watts metal recycling plant at center of several lawsuits
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms it served a search warrant with assistance from the fire department, but did not say why. The metal recycling plant is facing several lawsuits.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
Washington Examiner
Effort to recall Los Angeles DA Gascon not over, grassroots group says
The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will regroup and begin to sort through 46,807 invalid voter signatures that doomed an effort to oust the beleaguered prosecutor in a future election. The registrar-recorder’s office announced Monday that the campaign failed to deliver 566,857 valid signatures to...
