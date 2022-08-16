ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

fox40jackson.com

LA voters won’t oust DA Gascon because they don’t care enough

Angelenos are notoriously apathetic. They demonstrated it again with the news that organizers were unable to collect enough signatures to place the recall of District Attorney George Gascon on the ballot in November. This despite him being incredibly unpopular: a recent poll showed he would lose a recall vote in a landslide. This does not bode well for those seeking change through what will be on the ballot, namely the LA mayor’s race.
foxla.com

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row

LOS ANGELES - For what will be the third year in a row, West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday's announcement comes as West Hollywood remains in a local emergency in responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to the county's data from August 18, Los Angeles County reported 3,379 new COVID-19 cases with current hospitalization a little under 1,000 patients.
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
2urbangirls.com

LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors

Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
citywatchla.com

How Bad Planning Thrives in LA -- the case of the Wilshire Community Plan

In the 17 years since former Director of Planning Gail Goldberg announced the “New Community Plans,” the City Council has only adopted 7 community Plans. Furthermore, these 7 are due for a second update because the City Council directed the Planning Department to renew LA’s Community Plans on a six year cycle. Another 17 community plans, mostly in the south Valley and west LA, are bogged down in an extended preparation process, with no announced adoption dates.
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
Washington Examiner

Effort to recall Los Angeles DA Gascon not over, grassroots group says

The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will regroup and begin to sort through 46,807 invalid voter signatures that doomed an effort to oust the beleaguered prosecutor in a future election. The registrar-recorder’s office announced Monday that the campaign failed to deliver 566,857 valid signatures to...
