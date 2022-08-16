Read full article on original website
K-State adds Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has made another addition in an off-season full of turnover for the Wildcats. According to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, former Florida wing Keyontae Johnson pledged his commitment to the Wildcats Saturday morning. Johnson, who chose Kansas State over a group of finalists that included Western Kentucky, Memphis and Nebraska, averaged 14 points per game for the Gators as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season.
K-State granted $145K to study use of drones in disasters
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $145,000 is headed to Kansas State University to study the use of drones in disaster situations. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, Aug. 19, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a $145,000 grant headed to Kansas State University. Sen. Marshall indicated that the grant...
