MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has made another addition in an off-season full of turnover for the Wildcats. According to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, former Florida wing Keyontae Johnson pledged his commitment to the Wildcats Saturday morning. Johnson, who chose Kansas State over a group of finalists that included Western Kentucky, Memphis and Nebraska, averaged 14 points per game for the Gators as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO