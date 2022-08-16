ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, IN

Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
GREENCASTLE, IN
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids....
CLAY COUNTY, IN

