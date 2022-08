BOSTON -- And so it begins... the MBTA Orange Line stood still on Saturday for the first full day of the month-long shutdown. At Oak Grove, the line of replacement shuttle buses stretched the span of an adjacent road. "We are feeling about as prepared as we could possibly be for something of this magnitude," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. "You see all different company names on the buses because they are truly sourced all across the region," she explained. Wu plans to ride one of the Orange Line shuttle buses on Monday. "Our bus and transportation staff were riding taking the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO