2022-2023 UNCW basketball schedules released: Here's a first look

The 2022-2023 UNCW men's and women's basketball schedules were released Tuesday. The men's season will tip off Nov. 7 as they travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. The women's team starts the season against Lenoir-Rhyne at home on the same date.

The men's team finished 27-9 last season and won the postseason CBI. The Seahawks will play 14 home games, 14 road games and three games in the Bahamas.

The women's team will play a total of 29 games, including 14 at Trask Coliseum.

Both teams are now part of a 13-team Colonial Athletic Association. Teams will play 18 games in the conference, nine at home and nine on the road. CAA games begin the week of Christmas.

Here's a look at the men's and women's schedules for the upcoming season.

2022 UNCW Men's basketball Schedule

Nov. 2 vs. Emory & Henry (exhibition)

Nov. 7 at North Carolina

Nov. 11 Carver

Nov. 15 at Oklahoma

Nov. 18 at UConn

Nov. 21 Mount Olive

Nov. 25 Missouri State^

Nov. 26 Vermont/Ball State^

Nov. 27 TBA^

Nov. 30 at Coastal Carolina

Dec. 6 vs. East Carolina

Dec. 10 vs. Jacksonville

Dec. 18 vs. High Point

Dec. 21 at Campbell

Dec. 28 at Monmouth*

Dec. 31 vs. Hampton*

Jan. 4 at Elon*

Jan. 7 at North Carolina A&T*

Jan. 11 vs. College of Charleston *

Jan. 14 vs. William & Mary*

Jan. 16 vs. Elon*

Jan. 19 at Hofstra*

Jan. 21 at Stony Brook*

Jan. 26 vs. Monmouth*

Feb. 2 vs. North Carolina A&T*

Feb. 4 at William & Mary*

Feb. 8 at College of Charleston*

Feb. 11 vs. Northeastern*

Feb. 16 at Drexel*

Feb. 18 at Delaware*

Feb. 23 vs. Stony Brook*

Feb. 25 vs. Towson*

^ - Bahama Mar Nassau Championship

* - CAA conference game

2022-2023 UNCW Women's Schedule

Oct. 29 vs. Virginia Union (exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne

Nov. 13 at East Carolina

Nov. 16 vs. Mount Olive

Nov. 22 vs. Wofford

Nov. 27 at Radford

Dec. 1 vs. Winthrop

Dec. 4 at Virginia

Dec. 7 at North Carolina

Dec.18 at Coastal Carolina

Dec. 21 at Western Carolina

Dec. 23 vs. Norfolk State

Dec. 29 vs. Drexel*

Jan. 6 at Stony Brook*

Jan. 8 at Northeastern*

Jan. 13 vs. Hofstra*

Jan. 15 at Hampton*

Jan. 20 vs. Elon*

Jan. 22 vs. Monmouth*

Jan. 27 at William & Mary*

Feb. 3 at College of Charleston*

Feb. 5 vs. North Carolina A&T*

Feb. 10 at Delaware*

Feb. 12 at. Towson*

Feb. 17 vs. Hampton*

Feb. 19 vs. Stony Brook*

Feb. 24 vs. College Charleston*

Feb. 26 at North Carolina A&T*

March 2 at Elon*

March 4 vs. Northeastern*

* - CAA conference game