ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

2022-2023 UNCW basketball schedules released: Here's a first look

By Michael Cuneo, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6hLe_0hJaoPzq00

The 2022-2023 UNCW men's and women's basketball schedules were released Tuesday. The men's season will tip off Nov. 7 as they travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. The women's team starts the season against Lenoir-Rhyne at home on the same date.

The men's team finished 27-9 last season and won the postseason CBI. The Seahawks will play 14 home games, 14 road games and three games in the Bahamas.

The women's team will play a total of 29 games, including 14 at Trask Coliseum.

Both teams are now part of a 13-team Colonial Athletic Association. Teams will play 18 games in the conference, nine at home and nine on the road. CAA games begin the week of Christmas.

Here's a look at the men's and women's schedules for the upcoming season.

SCHEDULES:UNCW basketball 2022-23 schedule: Who are the two Power 5 teams and 18 CAA foes?

NEW LEADER:What's next as UNCW announces athletic director Jimmy Bass will retire in April 2023

2022 UNCW Men's basketball Schedule

  • Nov. 2 vs. Emory & Henry (exhibition)
  • Nov. 7 at North Carolina
  • Nov. 11 Carver
  • Nov. 15 at Oklahoma
  • Nov. 18 at UConn
  • Nov. 21 Mount Olive
  • Nov. 25 Missouri State^
  • Nov. 26 Vermont/Ball State^
  • Nov. 27 TBA^
  • Nov. 30 at Coastal Carolina
  • Dec. 6 vs. East Carolina
  • Dec. 10 vs. Jacksonville
  • Dec. 18 vs. High Point
  • Dec. 21 at Campbell
  • Dec. 28 at Monmouth*
  • Dec. 31 vs. Hampton*
  • Jan. 4 at Elon*
  • Jan. 7 at North Carolina A&T*
  • Jan. 11 vs. College of Charleston *
  • Jan. 14 vs. William & Mary*
  • Jan. 16 vs. Elon*
  • Jan. 19 at Hofstra*
  • Jan. 21 at Stony Brook*
  • Jan. 26 vs. Monmouth*
  • Feb. 2 vs. North Carolina A&T*
  • Feb. 4 at William & Mary*
  • Feb. 8 at College of Charleston*
  • Feb. 11 vs. Northeastern*
  • Feb. 16 at Drexel*
  • Feb. 18 at Delaware*
  • Feb. 23 vs. Stony Brook*
  • Feb. 25 vs. Towson*

^ - Bahama Mar Nassau Championship

* - CAA conference game

2022-2023 UNCW Women's Schedule

  • Oct. 29 vs. Virginia Union (exhibition)
  • Nov. 7 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne
  • Nov. 13 at East Carolina
  • Nov. 16 vs. Mount Olive
  • Nov. 22 vs. Wofford
  • Nov. 27 at Radford
  • Dec. 1 vs. Winthrop
  • Dec. 4 at Virginia
  • Dec. 7 at North Carolina
  • Dec.18 at Coastal Carolina
  • Dec. 21 at Western Carolina
  • Dec. 23 vs. Norfolk State
  • Dec. 29 vs. Drexel*
  • Jan. 6 at Stony Brook*
  • Jan. 8 at Northeastern*
  • Jan. 13 vs. Hofstra*
  • Jan. 15 at Hampton*
  • Jan. 20 vs. Elon*
  • Jan. 22 vs. Monmouth*
  • Jan. 27 at William & Mary*
  • Feb. 3 at College of Charleston*
  • Feb. 5 vs. North Carolina A&T*
  • Feb. 10 at Delaware*
  • Feb. 12 at. Towson*
  • Feb. 17 vs. Hampton*
  • Feb. 19 vs. Stony Brook*
  • Feb. 24 vs. College Charleston*
  • Feb. 26 at North Carolina A&T*
  • March 2 at Elon*
  • March 4 vs. Northeastern*

* - CAA conference game

Comments / 0

Related
Star News

Star News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy