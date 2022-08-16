NYC/Boston indie rock vets Sleepyhead will release New Alchemy, their first album in eight years, this Friday, August 19. They made it at legendary Boston studio Q Division, and the title was inspired by New Alchemy Institute, a utopian research facility founded by idealistic scientists in the 1970’s in Falmouth, Massachusetts, the hometown of Sleepyhead guitarist/vocalist Chris O’Rourke. For years O'Rourke had wanted to write songs about the trips there he took as a child, and here decided to use it for the new album's title.

