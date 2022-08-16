ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepyhead prep first album in 8 years (watch “Pam and Eddie” video)

NYC/Boston indie rock vets Sleepyhead will release New Alchemy, their first album in eight years, this Friday, August 19. They made it at legendary Boston studio Q Division, and the title was inspired by New Alchemy Institute, a utopian research facility founded by idealistic scientists in the 1970’s in Falmouth, Massachusetts, the hometown of Sleepyhead guitarist/vocalist Chris O’Rourke. For years O'Rourke had wanted to write songs about the trips there he took as a child, and here decided to use it for the new album's title.
Genocide Pact announce tour with No/Más & Vomit Forth, share video that’s “too brutal for YouTube”

DC death metallers Genocide Pact, DC grinders No/Más, and Connecticut death metallers Vomit Forth have announced a tour together for this fall. That very brutal triple bill kicks off in Baltimore on 11/10 and then hits Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and more, and the tour wraps up in Brooklyn. All dates are listed below.
AVAIL’s NYC shows with Paint It Black, Deadguy & more on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for those truly stacked AVAIL shows at NYC's Irving Plaza go on BrooklynVegan presale today (8/18) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = BVAVAIL. The shows happen on October 21 & 22, with Paint It Black (first NYC show in eight years), Kill Your Idols (fresh off releasing their first music in over 15 years, and School Drugs on night one, and The Suicide Machines, Deadguy (their second NYC show since reuniting recently), and Fuck It... I Quit! on night two.
