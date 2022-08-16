Read full article on original website
steamboatradio.com
Northwest Colorado News for Friday, Aug. 19
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting another COVID death in Routt County. The total is now up to 30 Routt County residents who have died from COVID, once again, according to the CDPHE. Joe Laliberte has been named as the interim principal for Sleeping Giant School....
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER (AP) — Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado’s mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There’s a bear in the house!”. Kelly...
Friends, crewmates remember Colorado firefighter who died fighting Oregon fire
Collin Hagan, 27, was struck by a tree while fighting a fire in Oregon. He was assigned to a hotshot crew based in Craig, Colorado.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail
A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
steamboatradio.com
Direct flights into YVRA are announced for the upcoming winter
The winter air schedule for Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden has been announced. There will be 16 nonstop flights accessible via six major airlines. The carriers are Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, and United. Direct flights will include daily flights from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, and Los Angeles.
