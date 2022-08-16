ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

steamboatradio.com

Northwest Colorado News for Friday, Aug. 19

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting another COVID death in Routt County. The total is now up to 30 Routt County residents who have died from COVID, once again, according to the CDPHE. Joe Laliberte has been named as the interim principal for Sleeping Giant School....
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail

A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
steamboatradio.com

Direct flights into YVRA are announced for the upcoming winter

The winter air schedule for Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden has been announced. There will be 16 nonstop flights accessible via six major airlines. The carriers are Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, and United. Direct flights will include daily flights from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, and Los Angeles.
