How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Repairs for Cumming Aquatic Center roof among items approved at Cumming City Council meetingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortageJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Johnny Broner
Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality, and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Norma Jean Trusty Adams
Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
Virginia Dean Nix
Virginia Dean Nix, age 77 of Helen, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
Linda Fay Wagner
Linda Fay Wagner of Maysville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 11-2pm. Funeral Service will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:00pm. Graveside Service will follow at Hillside...
Brian Tracy Payne
Mr. Brian Tracy Payne, age 60, of Oil Mill Road in Martin, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. A son of the late Clarence Norman Payne, Jr. and Annie Pearl Sullens Payne, he was born on February 12, 1962 in Stephens County, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. June Payne Southern.
Paul Avery Pilgrim
Paul Avery Pilgrim, age 90, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Mr. Pilgrim was born on January 6, 1932, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Leonard and Anna Johnson Pilgrim. He was a retired engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation and a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hulsey Pilgrim; siblings, Ruth Dalton, Larry Pilgrim, Gladys Dean, and Enoch Pilgrim.
Frankie Beard nets Stephen Wragg Memorial at Toccoa
Frankie Beard took home top honors from Saturday night’s Limited Late Model Stephen Wragg Memorial at Georgia’s Toccoa Raceway. The Hartwell, Georgia native powered to the lead in the 58 lap feature, and held off Matt Long to score the win the $5,800 feature at the historic 3/8-mile clay speedway.
Football: Gainesville opens with win over No. 6 Marist
ATLANTA — Marist rallied back, but Gainesville held on. In their first game under new head coach Josh Niblett, the Red Elephants overcame 84 yards in penalties to knock off sixth-ranked Marist, 34-23, on the road in the season opener Friday night. It's one game, but it's what we...
Football: Lakeview rallies to beat King Ridge, 35-28
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A come-from-behind effort from Lakeview got their season off on the right foot Friday night as the Lions took down Kings Ridge, 35-28. Lakeview outscored Kings Ridge 28-7 in the second half after trailing by two touchdowns at halftime. Kings Ridge jumped out to a 14-0...
The Forsyth Descendants Scholarship awards 9 four-year scholarships
In February 2022, a community in Forsyth County launched The Forsyth Descendants Scholarship to honor the descendants of Black families that were expelled out of the county in 1912. The goal of the foundation is to give each scholarship recipient up to $10,000 per year for four years depending on...
Football: Flowery Branch holds on to beat Decatur, 39-38
DECATUR, Ga. — It took until the final minute of the contest, but Flowery Branch was able to start their season off unbeaten as they took a 39-38 win over Decatur Friday night on the road. The lead changed four times in the final 12:30 of the contest as...
Football: No. 1 Buford ready for showdown against No. 1 Thompson, Ala.
BUFORD, Ga. — Buford head coach Bryant Appling said his team is "kind of in playoff mode right off the bat." Of course, he's talking about the massive showdown against three-time defending Alabama Class 7A state champion Thompson. "It's a big game because it's the first," Appling said. "But...
Businesses repurpose former visitors center in Tallulah Falls
Tallulah Falls is seeing a bustling business revitalization in recent months, thanks in part to the town’s downtown development authority. One area where recent business growth is concentrated is on U.S. 441 on the town’s north end at the former Georgia Heritage Center for the Arts beside the bridge over the dam.
Football: Towns Co. drops heartbreaker to Hayesville
HAYESVILLE, N.C. — Towns County could not hold a late lead dropping a heartbreaker, 13-12, to Hayesville, N.C. Friday night on the road. However, the Indians did get what appeared to be the game-winning score with just 36 seconds left in the game on a touchdown pass from Connor Chastain. But it was waved off on a controversial offensive pass interference call.
Football: Reservation streak continues for Raiders
TOCCOA, Ga. — A stingy Stephens County defense held Habersham Central to just 128 total yards in a 14-3 defensive battle on Friday night at The Reservation. With the loss, the Raiders (0-1) ran their losing streak to the Indians in Toccoa extended to 11 straight. The last Habersham win at The Reservation came in 1993.
GSP: Missing Cleveland man found dead in overturned vehicle
A Cleveland missing man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in White County Friday morning. Jeffrey Robert McKenna, 50 of Cleveland, was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after last being seen on Sunday, Aug, 14, the Georgia State Patrol reports. Cleveland police and other local authorities had searched...
Football: Dawson County scores 22 straight to beat Jackson County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored 22 straight points in the second half as the Tigers were victorious Friday night over Jackson County, 28-21. The Tigers scored on two passing touchdowns of 50 yards each from Davis Glass to Dom LeBlanc, a safety and a pick-six from Christian Webb to turn an eight-point deficit into a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Football: Union outlasts Fannin County on a rainy night, 14-7
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Throughout a rainy night, it was Union County that outlasted Fannin County by a score of 14-7. With seconds left, the Rebels attempted to play fake a counter and sent quarterback Corbin Davenport around the outside, but Panther corner Sam Page made an open field tackle to secure the win for the home team.
Football: North Forsyth preps for veteran N. Atlanta in Corky Kell Classic
North Forsyth is checking off the "first-time" box left and right this season, beginning with their first Corky Kell Classic appearance on Thursday at West Forsyth High School. It'll also be the first-ever contest against a veteran North Atlanta squad that narrowly missed the Class 6A playoffs last season. North...
Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson
HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
