Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
sneakernews.com
The adidas D Rose 1.5 Receives The Restomod Treatment in a “Vivid Red/Black” Scheme
Remastering iconic hoops styles of the past with modern technological innovation has quickly become a point of emphasis for basketball’s biggest brands over the past half decade. Silhouettes like the adidas Agent Gil and T-Mac 3’s have recently enjoyed a restomod makeover by the three stripes and this time around they’ll be tapping the postseason-ready style that celebrated the youngest MVP ever in the adidas Adizero Rose 1.5 Restomod.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Slate” Releases On September 3rd
Despite an overwhelming sentiment that it’s gotten “old,” the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 continues to form an important part of Kanye West’s sneaker empire. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a “Slate” colorway set to release on September 3rd. Akin to some of the...
sneakernews.com
Nike Dresses The Giannis Immortality 2 in “Lapis” and “Laser Blue”
As the Summer months come to a close the League’s best will be meticulously working through the last of their training regimens before camp starts in September. Some guys opt for Pro-Am leagues to get into game shape while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been staying sharp with his native Greek national team. Amidst an emergence of warm weather styles from the Zoom Freek 4 during Eurobasket contests, The Swoosh is keeping the kids in the fold with this “Lapis” flavored Giannis Immortality 2.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R Prepares A Simple “White/Natural Indigo” Colorway
Following the release of the “Protection Pack,” the New Balance 2002R‘s fanbase grew exponentially. And for the last half of the year, we’ll continue to see brand new releases, such as this recently-unveiled “White/Natural Indigo” colorway. Simpler than many an offering before, this pair...
sneakernews.com
Orange And Volt Neons Brighten Up The Latest Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2
Over the course of the last few months, the Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 has indulged heavily in bold colors. That continues to be the case with its next offering, which brightens up the runner using two vivid neons. That’s not to say the pair is without neutrals, however, as...
sneakernews.com
Jeff Staple And DEAL LIFESTYLE Reimagine The Reebok Instapump Fury And Club C Revenge
No stranger to collaborations, Jeff Staple has recently shared news of his first-ever project with Reebok and DEAL LIFESTYLE, the latter a China-based sneaker store. The collaborative effort highlights the Instapump Fury and Club C Revenge, classics within the ‘bok catalog that Staple has cited as his favorite. Akin to other work by the New York City-legend, the three-pair lineup references the city and Staple brand’s pigeon mascot: pink, grey and white hues take over suede, nubuck and mesh construction (with the most former recreating a pigeon feather’s texture).
sneakernews.com
PLEASURES And ASICS Put The “GEL” Back In GEL-LYTE III
From 2019 to early 2021, PLEASURES joined forces with a number of sneaker brands, from Converse all the way to ASICS. And after almost two years since their last collaborative effort, the latter is providing the streetwear brand their very own GEL-LYTE III. Despite what early marketing may suggest, PLEASURES...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniere Helps Usher In The Nike Air Ship With “Game Royal” Colorway
As the Air Ship is looking to anchor itself within the current market of mid-1980s basketball footwear, a recent influx of new arrivals have harbored ashore as a predecessor to its official announcement. With this classic hoops sneaker’s lore centered around none other than Michael Jordan, the Air Ship is every bit as deserving to be part of conversation, and in that short span in 1985 during which MJ frequented the model before he was graced with his first signature shoe, the Ship has managed to become a permanent chapter in sneaker history.
sneakernews.com
A Detailed Look At The adidas AdiFOM Q
Despite comparisons to the Yeezy Foam Runner, the adidas AdiFOM Q silhouette is being touted as a reinterpreted follow-up to 2001’s adidas Quake. In color palette, material and shape, the Three Stripes’ upcoming proposition resembles Kanye West’s popular slip-on silhouette, although it’s important to note that the adiFOM Q features laces and an inner bootie to coincide with more traditional footwear. The chiseled “shell” contours in a fashion reminiscent of an earthquake’s seismic shifts, with the traction pattern underfoot donning an isotopic layout. EVA foam gives way to a padded knit inner component that likens the controversial shoe to adidas’ past.
sneakernews.com
Cool, Neutral Tones Are Applied To The “Barely Green” Jordan Air 200E
Nike’s staple Air Max cushioning system has been replicated time and again within Jumpman’s boastful collection of hoops, lifestyle and streetwear silhouettes. And after receiving its welcome to the brand in April, the latest model to house the visible Air Max bubble in a hybrid design is dressed in a collection of neutral tones and “Barley Green.”
sneakernews.com
A Full Preview Of Upcoming New Balance 2002R Mule Colorways
While its counterpart still reigns as the preferred destination, the relaxed style of the New Balance 2002r Mule provides a unique offering to one of the brand’s most exciting silhouettes, recently surfacing in a myriad of sleek neutral colors for the onset of Fall. Having just received a Rain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA Gets Extra Patriotic
Despite being widely overshadowed by other silhouettes from the brand’s storied running series over the last two decades, the New Balance 990v2 has had a recent resurgence in popularity. Under the direction of Teddy Santis, the ABZORB-cushioned sneaker has dressed up in both heritage-based and new styles as part...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Bliss Debuts A Vibrant “Laser Pink” Colorway
Nike has released a number of women’s exclusive Air Maxes over the course of the last few years. The Air Max Bliss is their latest, and it’s currently available in a wide range of options, including but not limited to this “Laser Pink” colorway. Made up...
sneakernews.com
Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe Unveiled In Brown Colorway
Tom Sachs‘ intentions for his latest Nike collab, the General Purpose Shoe, is not unlike that of Ye’s when he promised “Yeezys for everyone.” And though still difficult to obtain as of right now, soon most could be wearing the GPS, as new colorways of the silhouette are rapidly beginning to surface.
sneakernews.com
Adidas ZX 8000 Samples The Ø27 Japanese-Style Kabob
After taking a trip to South Korea in homage to Seoul’s oldest bakery, the three stripes is casting the adidas Originals ZX 8000 for the latest flavoring of their Adilicious City Series that’s spanned the inspirational spectrum of international cuisines and restaurants. Taking a quick flight over to Europe, adidas is harkening the likeness of Berlin’s Ø27 Kebab eatery.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate “Lucky Green” Matches Another Womens Exclusive AJ1
His Airness has indulged in countless game-winners, timeless performances and jaw-dropping displays of basketball excellence. So its only fair that once in a while Jumpman revisits an exemplary performance from #23’s Goat’ed career, this time around spoiling itself with another rendition of Jordan’s 63-point game at TD Garden from 1986.
Gray, record-setting Aces beat Mercury 117-80, sweep series
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas’ WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series. Las Vegas, which never trailed, also set WNBA playoff marks for consecutive field goals made to open a game (10) and most 3-pointers in a half (11, in the first). The top-seeded Aces beat Phoenix 79-63 on Wednesday. Las Vegas will play the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm or the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics in the best-of-five semifinals. Seattle leads the best-of-three series with the Mystics 1-0. Kelsey Plum added 22 points for Las Vegas.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Features Typeface Of U.S. Currency
The late Peter Moore’s circa 1985 design has not only stood the test of time, it’s quickly been reinvigorated as one of the swoosh’s premier lifestyle silhouettes in just a short few years. Having already garnered a boastful roster of colorways and collabs, the latest Nike Dunk Low is rooted in the aesthetic of U.S. currency.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 1600 Surfaces In A Clean Beige Colorway
Newfound fans of New Balance are constantly gravitating towards the same silhouettes, such as the 550, 2002R, and much of the 990 series. The 1600, however, rarely receives much attention, though that may begin to change if the brand continues releasing colorways as clean as this beige pair. An appropriate...
Comments / 0