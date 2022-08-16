Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Miami Firefighter Booted for Mocking Cop’s On-Duty Death
A Miami firefighter has been given the boot after he took to Whatsapp to apparently mock the death of a police officer who was fatally shot on the job. “Who cares another dead cop probably against gun control. They didn’t give a f--- when kids were dying in that school shooting they stood outside,” the post read in part. “Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down.” The fire department initially declined to name the officer, but Kevin Newcomb came forward and told the Miami Herald that he wishes he “could take [his words] back.” A fire department official said his actions were “violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami firefighter.”Read it at Miami Herald
