A Miami firefighter has been given the boot after he took to Whatsapp to apparently mock the death of a police officer who was fatally shot on the job. “Who cares another dead cop probably against gun control. They didn’t give a f--- when kids were dying in that school shooting they stood outside,” the post read in part. “Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down.” The fire department initially declined to name the officer, but Kevin Newcomb came forward and told the Miami Herald that he wishes he “could take [his words] back.” A fire department official said his actions were “violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami firefighter.”Read it at Miami Herald

MIAMI, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO