The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will discuss and possibly take action on the agreement with Panora Telecommunications and set a date of a meeting at which is proposed to approve a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications including annual appropriation tax. Also they will set a public hearing for proposed zoning change to add the residential two district and to classify certian residential lots to this district. There will be a public hearing on the proposed designation of the Panora Housing Urban Renewal Area and they will consider the renewal plan and projects along with providing the first of an ordinance providing for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the Panora Housing Urban Renewal Area. Finally the Council will discuss recommenadtions from the Planning and Zoning Board about the alley vacation request from Jason and Jessica Alsted on 103 North east 4th Street.

PANORA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO