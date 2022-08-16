Read full article on original website
Jefferson Police Report August 18, 2022
12:33am: An officer located an Open Door at 501 West Greenewood Road and secured the building. 9:09am: A caller advised of two dogs running freely in the 200 Block of North Maple Street. The officer did not locate the animals. 1:36pm: Carroll County advised a vehicle had stolen building materials...
A Public Safety Exercise Will Have A Dallas County Road Closed Today
Various public safety officials are conducting an exercise today that will see a road closure affecting motorists in Dallas County. (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street is closed today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for public safety officials to conduct an exercise. Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator A.J. Seely says the simulation will be of a car crash that will trigger a mass casualty response.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus
Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus talks about the return of the Garage Free event that will be taking place this weekend in Perry.
Guthrie County Accomplishments At State Far Thus Far
As the state fair continues throughout the week, Guthrie County had participants that have earned some awards. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were four purple ribbons which included one first place finish from Jenna Wheatley as the Western Horsemanship and one second place also by Jenna Wheatley as the Reserve Trail Champion. There was also one blue ribbon winner and three red ribbon winners. As for static exhibits there were 20 blue ribbon winners and six red ribbons.
Several Multi-Million Dollar Projects Heard at Jefferson Public Works Committee Meeting
The Jefferson Streets/Sewer/Sanitation/Water Committees met Tuesday in regular session. The sewer committee heard an update on the wastewater treatment plant improvement project. City Engineer Jim Lieding and a Bolton and Menk representative from Mankato, Minnesota said there was another increase in the overall project cost for a total of $16.6 million. The reason given for the nearly $1.6 million increase was due to higher material costs. The committee discussed having the city council table its public hearing for Tuesday, August 23rd to issue $15 million in revenue bonds. However, due to the increased cost, the public hearing will need to be rescheduled.
Panora City Council Discusses Agreement With Panora Teleco
The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will discuss and possibly take action on the agreement with Panora Telecommunications and set a date of a meeting at which is proposed to approve a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications including annual appropriation tax. Also they will set a public hearing for proposed zoning change to add the residential two district and to classify certian residential lots to this district. There will be a public hearing on the proposed designation of the Panora Housing Urban Renewal Area and they will consider the renewal plan and projects along with providing the first of an ordinance providing for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the Panora Housing Urban Renewal Area. Finally the Council will discuss recommenadtions from the Planning and Zoning Board about the alley vacation request from Jason and Jessica Alsted on 103 North east 4th Street.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Chad Elliott Musician
Chad Elliot is a musical artist and will have a concert at the Guthrie Center Activity Center to benefit the mural this Sunday at 3pm.
Back to School Supply Drive Serves 170 Greene County Kids
A popular program in Greene County recently wrapped up and it continues to grow. New Opportunities of Greene County held its annual Back to School Supply Drive, where school supply donations were accepted for less fortunate families. Coordinator Teresa Lansman says they served 170 children this year, which was more than in previous years. She points out the reasons why there’s an increased need and some of the challenges she faced with having less amount of donations coming in this year.
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
Perry Lutheran Homes Employee Receives Award
An employee of Perry Lutheran Homes was recently recognized for their excellence in their profession. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience and she was awarded with a Excellence in Leadership LeadingAge Iowa Award for her work that enriches and enhances the lives of older adults. She has been with the organization for more than 20 years and recently took on this role in 2020.
Richard “Dick” Clark, 68, of Perry
Richard “Dick” Clark, age 68 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA. According to his wishes no services are planned. Memorials will be given to family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Greene County Animal Shelter Project Picking Up Steam
Work on the new Greene County Animal Shelter is making up some lost ground quickly. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor, Jensen Brothers, are working quickly to build the 3,000-square-foot, $906,900 facility in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park, along Highway 4. Palmer points out there were some soil compaction issues, where part of the foundation was sinking. However, Palmer notes those issues are now resolved, as the frame and exterior walls are up.
Bardole Elected to Continue to Serve on Iowa Soybean Association Board
A Greene County farmer was recently elected to serve on a state-wide organization. Tim Bardole of Rippey has served on the Iowa Soybean Association for many years, even serving as its president, and was recently elected as an at-large board member. ISA board members are elected for three year terms and they oversee the management and allocation of soybean checkoff and non-checkoff resources.
Shirley Schwenke, 92, of Massena
Funeral services for Shirley Schwenke, 92, of Massena, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena. Online condolences may be left to family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Iowan Artist Wins 2022 Ring Out for Art Contest
The people have spoken and this year’s Ring Out for Art winner has been announced. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Tower View Team Chair Deb McGinn tells Raccoon Valley Radio, the winner of the annual contest is Hilde DeBruyne of Cumming, Iowa. Her sculpture is entitled, “Flying Home” and it will be on display on the southside of the Greene County Courthouse until next May. The other finalists’ sculptures will be on display until October. For winning the contest, DeBruyne also received $500 as this year’s People’s Choice Award.
Greene County School District Jumpstarts Year with Welcome Back Program
The Greene County School District kicked off the beginning of the school year with its annual Welcome Back event Thursday morning at the high school auditorium. The day started with the Friends of the Jefferson Library donating and serving breakfast to district staff at Ram Restaurant. Then the program began in the auditorium with Kevin Paulsen as the emcee. He acknowledged the local businesses who were a part of the vendor fair during breakfast, as well as introducing the school board members and recognizing the years of service for each staff member.
First Remote Worker Grants Awarded in Jefferson
The first two recipients were recently announced for a new grant program in Jefferson. Alyssa Rhoades and Clancy Clawson will be two new Jefferson residents who are the first recipients of the remote worker grant through the Jefferson Wants You Initiative. The grant helps to offset the cost for those who choose to do their work remotely in Jefferson at Gravitate Coworking.
Greene County School Board Approves Additional Cheerleading Coach
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the high school construction program to build a new storage shed at the high school for an amount not to exceed $250,000. They also approved the second reading of a revised board policy with sending and receiving open enrolled students. The changes were needed to be in compliance with the new state law of eliminating open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st. The Board then approved the second reading of another revised board policy specifically naming what administrator positions were eligible for administration voluntary retirement benefits.
Downtown Buildings in Jefferson Receive Facelifts
Some of the downtown area buildings in Jefferson continue to get a facelift. City Administrator Mike Palmer tells Raccoon Valley Radio the exterior work on the former AirTemp building on the east side of the downtown square is completed. He says Heritage Insurance is up and running in the north bay and the south bay that was purchased by Philip and Bridgette Heisterkamp still needs the interior to be done before their healthy food and coffee business, Mustard Seed Coffee House, can open.
Dry Conditions Continue To Affect Crops Despite Recent Rain
While there was a recent sizable rainfall, the recent dry conditions have continued to affect the crops here in Iowa. According to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, topsoil moisture conditions are rated 24-percent very short, 29-percent short, 44-percent adequate and 3-percent surplus while subsoil moisture ratings came in 23-percent very short, 32-percent short, 43-percent adequate and 2-percent surplus. Dallas County Extension Field Agronomist Meaghan Anderson says the conditions have been exceedingly dry over the last month or so.
