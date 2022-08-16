Read full article on original website
When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving ahead on plans to bridge the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs. The proposed project would also include low water crossing projects on Varner Road and Date Palm– also identified as major troubles during storm flooding events. It’s The post When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Most of Riverside County
Triple-digit heat will keep the Inland Empire baking Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the region. “Days will be slightly hotter and nights a little warmer, with the resulting heat risk sufficient for a heat advisory for Monday through Wednesday,” the NWS said in a statement. “
NBC Los Angeles
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured
A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill.
Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash
Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
pacificsandiego.com
5 fast facts about San Diego County’s majestic monsoonal clouds
The summer monsoon season sometimes passes quickly in Southern California, depriving weather watchers the joy of watching tall, majestic cumulonimbus clouds form in the sky. This year, though, the monsoon has been strong and persistent, spinning out one raucous thunderstorm after another. That was the story all weekend, and will be in the week ahead, says the National Weather Service.
How the chip shortage is affecting rollout of new patrol vehicles in SoCal
Law enforcement vehicles require certain computer microchips that need to be installed, and due to the shortage, some agencies say some cars and SUVs are just sitting idle waiting to be used.
NBC Los Angeles
Danger Alert Issued at Lake Elsinore Over Algae Bloom
Don't swim, fish or boat, and don't let pets drink from Lake Elsinore, as an algal bloom "danger alert" was issued from the state Friday applying to all recreational activity. According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom that appeared last week was confirmed to contain cyanobacteria, posing a potential health threat to people and pets.
How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?
SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
NBC San Diego
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Crews break ground on new port of entry next week
Crews will break ground next week on a highly anticipated new port of entry for the San Diego area, a facility that officials hope will speed up border wait times across the region.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
z1077fm.com
UPDATE: HIGHWAY 62 WESTBOUND ON MORONGO GRADE NOW CLEAR AND OPEN (1:26PM)
UPDATE 1:26PM: Highway 62 is confirmed open and both lanes are clear. UPDATED 12:35PM: Highway 62 is closed westbound near Morongo Valley – a vehicle is on its roof after colliding with another vehicle and they are blocking both lanes. Tow trucks are on route to clear the collision – more updates as we receive them.
20-year-old motorcyclist dies after slamming into horse trailer
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Interstate 5 in Oceanside, authorities said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake
State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
