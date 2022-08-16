Read full article on original website
Does Marcell Ozuna have a spot in Braves lineup?
With the young Braves prospects stepping up to the plate this season, it leaves Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna in an awkward situation where Ozuna’s contract may not be worth his on-field performance.
Alex Anthopoulos recalls telling Michael Harris he wouldn't be traded after Matt Olson deal
When the Braves traded for Matt Olson during spring training, there was a lot of confusion about what was going on. Alex Anthopoulos recalled on “The Steakhouse” his conversation telling Michael Harris he wouldn’t get moved.
Bleacher Report
Astros' Yordan Alvarez Transported to Hospital After Exiting vs. Braves with Illness
Houston Astros veteran Yordan Alvarez was transported to the hospital for further evaluation after exiting Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an illness, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. A Truist Park EMT and Braves head trainer George Poulis entered the Astros clubhouse shortly after Alvarez exited...
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Bleacher Report
Astros' Yordan Alvarez Released from Hospital After Experiencing Shortness of Breath
The Houston Astros announced Saturday that outfielder Yordan Alvarez was released from the hospital Friday night after leaving a 6-2 road loss to the Atlanta Braves earlier in the day because of shortness of breath. The Astros noted that all of Alvarez's tests came back normal and that he was...
Bleacher Report
Each MLB Team's Breakout Prospect Turning Heads in 2022
One of the most fun things about MLB prospect rankings is how often they wind up being completely wrong. Any top prospect can fail to live up to the hype. Conversely, players outside the top-tier conversation can also raise their profiles. The latter group is who we're focusing on today.
Bleacher Report
10 MLB Players You Didn't Know Were Having Great 2022 Seasons
Did you know San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar ranks in the top 10 among outfielders in WAR this season?. Or that, despite all the attention that other American League rookies are getting, Minnesota Twins corner infielder Jose Miranda has been perhaps the best offensive rookie in the league since the beginning of June? He's hitting .332/.382/.536 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI in his last 57 games.
Bleacher Report
Angels' Mike Trout Activated from IL After Recovery from Back Injury
Mike Trout is back for the Los Angeles Angels ahead of Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. The Angels officially activated their All-Star outfielder from the injured list after he missed 30 games with a back injury. The move was expected after Trout told reporters prior to Wednesday's game against...
Bleacher Report
Marcell Ozuna DUI Arrest Video Shows OF Telling Police 'I'm Ozuna from the Braves'
More details emerged Friday regarding the arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna after the release of body camera footage from the arresting officers. According to Fox 5 in Atlanta, Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane in Norcross, Georgia. Ozuna was booked and later released from jail.
Bleacher Report
Former Red Sox Pitcher Bill Lee Collapses While Warming Up for Savannah Bananas
Former MLB All-Star Bill Lee was taken to a Georgia hospital after he collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch for the Savannah Bananas in an exhibition game Friday night. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital," Bananas...
Braves had surprising form of motivation for series against Mets
The Atlanta Braves credited an unusual secret weapon for sparking their midseason turnaround and eventual World Series title last season. Fans will be happy to hear that the magic potion is coming back. Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos revealed right before the playoffs last year that the team...
FOX Sports
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado on Paul Goldschmidt: 'He's the Best Player in the Game'
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado believes Paul Goldschmidt deserves the National League MVP Award this season. "He's the best player in the game," Arenado said Friday night. He added, "It's not even close," per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Goldschmidt entered Saturday with a .339 batting average, .421 on-base...
Bleacher Report
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Says Position-Player Pitching Is a 'Travesty'
The Chicago White Sox were blown out by the Houston Astros on Thursday 21-5 and turned to second baseman Josh Harrison for an inning on the mound to avoid further burning out the bullpen. It didn't go well—Harrison gave up six hits and four runs, and after the game, White...
Craig calls out Mets fans after dropping big series: 'Your week of gloating has come to an end'
Craig Carton says Mets fans have been basking in each Yankees loss, but wants to hear from them now that their team just dropped three of four to the Braves.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski, AEW's Miro Headline 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game Rosters
After retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to another sport. The former star tight end headlines the field in Sunday's BIG3 Celebrity Game. Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which is coached by BIG3 founder Ice Cube. Team Price.com will be coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly.
NFL・
