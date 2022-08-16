Did you know San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar ranks in the top 10 among outfielders in WAR this season?. Or that, despite all the attention that other American League rookies are getting, Minnesota Twins corner infielder Jose Miranda has been perhaps the best offensive rookie in the league since the beginning of June? He's hitting .332/.382/.536 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI in his last 57 games.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO