MLB

Bleacher Report

Astros' Yordan Alvarez Transported to Hospital After Exiting vs. Braves with Illness

Houston Astros veteran Yordan Alvarez was transported to the hospital for further evaluation after exiting Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an illness, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. A Truist Park EMT and Braves head trainer George Poulis entered the Astros clubhouse shortly after Alvarez exited...
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Bleacher Report

Each MLB Team's Breakout Prospect Turning Heads in 2022

One of the most fun things about MLB prospect rankings is how often they wind up being completely wrong. Any top prospect can fail to live up to the hype. Conversely, players outside the top-tier conversation can also raise their profiles. The latter group is who we're focusing on today.
MLB
Bleacher Report

10 MLB Players You Didn't Know Were Having Great 2022 Seasons

Did you know San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar ranks in the top 10 among outfielders in WAR this season?. Or that, despite all the attention that other American League rookies are getting, Minnesota Twins corner infielder Jose Miranda has been perhaps the best offensive rookie in the league since the beginning of June? He's hitting .332/.382/.536 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI in his last 57 games.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Angels' Mike Trout Activated from IL After Recovery from Back Injury

Mike Trout is back for the Los Angeles Angels ahead of Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. The Angels officially activated their All-Star outfielder from the injured list after he missed 30 games with a back injury. The move was expected after Trout told reporters prior to Wednesday's game against...
Brett Baty
Eduardo Escobar
Buck Showalter
Bleacher Report

Marcell Ozuna DUI Arrest Video Shows OF Telling Police 'I'm Ozuna from the Braves'

More details emerged Friday regarding the arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna after the release of body camera footage from the arresting officers. According to Fox 5 in Atlanta, Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane in Norcross, Georgia. Ozuna was booked and later released from jail.
FOX Sports

Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski, AEW's Miro Headline 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game Rosters

After retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to another sport. The former star tight end headlines the field in Sunday's BIG3 Celebrity Game. Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which is coached by BIG3 founder Ice Cube. Team Price.com will be coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly.
NFL

