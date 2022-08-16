Read full article on original website
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
The Czinger Hyper GT Is a Gullwing-Door Four-Seater From the 3D Hypercar Makers
California-based Czinger has yet to deliver even one of its tandem two-seat 21C hypercars, yet it's already planning a second model. Called the Hyper GT, it's a huge departure from the ultra-skinny, scaled down 21C. Promising room for four adults and luxurious appointments, it'll have a hybrid powertrain designed in-house.
The Koenigsegg CC850 Has a Fake Manual Transmission and 1385 HP
How quickly has the performance world turned in 20 years?. When Christian von Koenigsegg built his first Swedish missile in 2002, the Koenigsegg CC8S set a Guinness record for the most powerful production engine, with a then-stunning 655 horsepower. To celebrate 20 years of crafting some of history’s fastest showroom...
The Czinger 21C V Max Is Designed for Straight-Line Domination
Czinger's wild 3D-printed 21C supercar just got even more interesting. The California-based manufacturer revealed today a new body style option called V Max, giving buyers the opportunity to tailor their missile on wheels for straight-line acceleration and top speed rather than corner carving. It looks wild. The Czinger 21C V...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Already Has a Special Edition
Porsche revealed its 2023 911 GT3 RS at Monterey during Car Week on Wednesday. Now, just two days later, the company has revealed a special edition exclusive to U.S. buyers. Called the Tribute to Carrera RS package, this trim sports a ton of customization options made possible by Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur program, which allows buyers to tailor their cars to their liking beyond the normal options sheet.
Why No Catalytic Converter in American Is Safe
Precious metals in auto exhaust systems have led to a nationwide crime wave. Is your car next? What’s a catalytic converter? Think of it as a filter for your car’s exhaust. Catalytic converters were added to American cars starting in 1975, along with unleaded gasoline, to lessen the environmental damage done by noxious auto emissions. […]
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Pairs 690 HP and the Wind in Your Hair
The V12 Vantage is going out in style. Aston Martin announced Friday it will build an ultra-limited run of V-12-powered Vantage Roadsters to go along with the coupe introduced earlier this year. Sporting the same upgrades first seen on the hardtop model, it's likely one of Aston Martin's last 12-cylinder models.
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Has 3 Motors, 1,200-HP, Can Hit 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds
Lucid MotorsThe three-motor 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire will cost at least $249,000 when it shows up next year.
2023 Kia EV6 GT Gets 576 HP and a Drift Mode
High-end, exclusive carmakers aren't the only manufacturers looking for attention at Monterey Car Week. Even Kia has a new performance-oriented car to debut: The EV6 GT. A highly equipped, retuned, and upgraded version of the company's all-electric crossover, it makes 576 hp—the most of any production Kia ever—and comes with a drift mode.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Debuts, Polestar 6 Confirmed
InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and twenty-fourth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
Fastest Electric Cars and What They Cost in 2022
When it comes to acceleration, electric cars reign supreme. There's no waiting for turbos to spool or rpms to build—just stomp the pedal and go. Maximum torque comes at zero mph, meaning rocketship-like 0-60 times that put all gas-powered supercars to shame. Here are the quickest fastest electric cars you can buy in 2022.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
