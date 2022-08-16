Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup
Chase Elliott and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will lead the field to green tomorrow at Watkins Glen International. Elliott recorded his third Cup pole of the season in Saturday’s qualifying session. Larson is the defending race winner at the Glen. Elliott finished second behind him last...
NBC Sports
Watkins Glen Cup qualifying: Chase Elliott wins pole
Chase Elliott has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com). Elliott’s lap of 70.477 seconds around the 7-turn road course was enough to beat out the other nine pole contenders in the final round of qualifying.
NBC Sports
Watkins Glen Xfinity starting lineup: William Byron wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron will start today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com) from the pole position. Byron, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, won the pole in Saturday morning’s qualifying session with an Xfinity...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International
NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying is scheduled Saturday at Watkins Glen International as teams prepare for Sunday’s 90-lap race, the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. Kevin Harvick, winner of last Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway, will be attempting to claim his third consecutive victory. Ryan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
JR Motorsports looks to continue its domination in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen International. JRM drivers have won seven of the last 13 series races heading into Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Justin Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, while Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have two wins each.
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Family’s inspiration provides drive for NASCAR tire carrier
As 5-year-old Brett Sanchelli recovered from his internal injuries, he’d sit at the end of his sister’s bed in the hospital room they shared. He always wanted to help her. If there wasn’t anything to do, Brett just wanted to be with his 4-year-old sister. Maybe they would play a game. If they did, he’d move all the pieces. Courtney couldn’t. The accident left her a quadriplegic.
NBC Sports
Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game
Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
Comments / 0