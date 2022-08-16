ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup

Chase Elliott and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will lead the field to green tomorrow at Watkins Glen International. Elliott recorded his third Cup pole of the season in Saturday’s qualifying session. Larson is the defending race winner at the Glen. Elliott finished second behind him last...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Watkins Glen Cup qualifying: Chase Elliott wins pole

Chase Elliott has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com). Elliott’s lap of 70.477 seconds around the 7-turn road course was enough to beat out the other nine pole contenders in the final round of qualifying.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Watkins Glen Xfinity starting lineup: William Byron wins pole

NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron will start today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com) from the pole position. Byron, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, won the pole in Saturday morning’s qualifying session with an Xfinity...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying is scheduled Saturday at Watkins Glen International as teams prepare for Sunday’s 90-lap race, the next-to-last event on the regular season schedule. Kevin Harvick, winner of last Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway, will be attempting to claim his third consecutive victory. Ryan...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
NBC Sports

Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

JR Motorsports looks to continue its domination in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen International. JRM drivers have won seven of the last 13 series races heading into Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Justin Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, while Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have two wins each.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Family’s inspiration provides drive for NASCAR tire carrier

As 5-year-old Brett Sanchelli recovered from his internal injuries, he’d sit at the end of his sister’s bed in the hospital room they shared. He always wanted to help her. If there wasn’t anything to do, Brett just wanted to be with his 4-year-old sister. Maybe they would play a game. If they did, he’d move all the pieces. Courtney couldn’t. The accident left her a quadriplegic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Sports

Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game

Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy