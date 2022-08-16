ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Coach Allen: ‘I’m Not Even Sure I Know What a Cheese Curd Is’

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjfXI_0hJajG7U00

This might’ve not gone over well in the Midwest.

Saints coach Dennis Allen made a shocking admission on Tuesday that he’d never tried one of Wisconsin’s greatest delicacies: cheese curds.

Speaking with reporters ahead of this Friday’s preseason game against the Packers, the first-year head coach admitted that not only had he never had a cheese curd, but that he wasn’t entirely sure that he knew what one was.

“Well, I’ll say this: I’m not even sure I know what a cheese curd is,” Allen said. “Now, I’ll pretty much eat anything, so if you put it in front of me, I’ll probably eat it. But I don’t know what a cheese curd is.”

After getting an answer from a reporter in the room, the Saints coach encouraged the media to bring him some tomorrow.

Allen, an Atlanta native, has spent his entire coaching career in the South (Texas A&M, Tulsa, Falcons, Saints) and out West (Broncos, Raiders) so it’s not entirely surprising that he wouldn’t know the popular Midwest fried snack. Saints linebacker Zack Baun, a Wisconsin native and former Badger, gave Allen a pass when asked if he had thoughts about his coach’s lack of cheese curd consumption.

“I think Wisconsin is a very underrated state. We stay lowkey. Not everyone has to know what a cheese curd is,” Baun said with a smile. “They’ll figure it out if they want to and then be surprised by the result.”

Hopefully, someone within the Saints organization will acquire some cheese curds for Allen to try when the team travels to Green Bay at the end of the week.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Saints Make Three Roster Moves

New Orleans waived Doxtater with an injury designation on Thursday. Lamp, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660. The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Curd#Saints#Wisconsin Cheese#Brett Hundley#American Football#Falcons#West Lrb Broncos
Yardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland continues to shine in opportunities afforded him

If luck equals when preparation meets opportunity, then Thursday was DaRon Bland’s lucky day. No one roots for a teammate’s misfortune, but a fifth-round rookie is going to need some help to earn his way to on-the-fiend reps when the games count. So when Jourdan Lewis came up with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the rest of the preseason, Bland’s preparation thus far this offseason finally got the opportunity to be put on display.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

90K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy