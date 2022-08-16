With the addition of another experienced big man in Isaac Kante, the UMass Basketball roster is coming together nicely for Frank Martin’s debut season in Amherst. Only two core rotational players — Noah Fernandes and TJ Weeks — remain from last year’s roster, but it’s hard to argue that Frank Martin hasn’t vastly improved UMass Basketball’s short and long-term outlook in his first offseason at the helm in Amherst. The upgrades at the guard and wing positions had been obvious since early this Summer when transfers like Matt Cross (Louisville) and Rahsool Diggins (UConn) committed alongside promising Freshmen like RJ Luis and Keon Thompson.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO