Shrewsbury, MA

Valley Breeze

Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Idaho Falls, ID
Massachusetts Sports
Idaho State
Shrewsbury, MA
Idaho Sports
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

UMass Basketball: Minutement adds transfer big man Isaac Kante

With the addition of another experienced big man in Isaac Kante, the UMass Basketball roster is coming together nicely for Frank Martin’s debut season in Amherst. Only two core rotational players — Noah Fernandes and TJ Weeks — remain from last year’s roster, but it’s hard to argue that Frank Martin hasn’t vastly improved UMass Basketball’s short and long-term outlook in his first offseason at the helm in Amherst. The upgrades at the guard and wing positions had been obvious since early this Summer when transfers like Matt Cross (Louisville) and Rahsool Diggins (UConn) committed alongside promising Freshmen like RJ Luis and Keon Thompson.
AMHERST, MA
WCVB

Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup

GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
GRAFTON, MA
The Landmark

Sterling Police add Princeton officer to their roster to fill patrol vacancy

STERLING — The changing of the guard at the Sterling Police Department continues. New Police Chief Sean Gaudette introduced the Select Board to his choice for the department's newest officer: Michael Porcaro, a 17-year veteran of the Princeton Police Department. The vacancy allowing the department to hire Porcaro came...
STERLING, MA
WBEC AM

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...

