Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
Palmer fisherman wins $1M lottery from Northampton store
A man from Palmer, who enjoys fishing, is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When does school start in Worcester County? Find out here
Here is the first day of class at public school districts in Worcester County:. Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Sept. 1. Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Aug. 22. Blackstone-Millville: Aug. 31. Clinton: Aug. 31. Douglas: Aug. 31. Dudley-Charlton: Aug. 31. Fitchburg: Aug. 29. Francis W. Parker Charter Essential...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
goholycross.com
Holy Cross football receives largest gift in program history from Ron Capozzoli Sr.
Ron Capozzoli Sr. understands the value of opportunity, impact and access – and, in memory of his late father, he has made the largest donation in Holy Cross football history, establishing an endowment that will support summer access for football student-athletes for years to come. Capozzoli's $1 million donation...
UMass Basketball: Minutement adds transfer big man Isaac Kante
With the addition of another experienced big man in Isaac Kante, the UMass Basketball roster is coming together nicely for Frank Martin’s debut season in Amherst. Only two core rotational players — Noah Fernandes and TJ Weeks — remain from last year’s roster, but it’s hard to argue that Frank Martin hasn’t vastly improved UMass Basketball’s short and long-term outlook in his first offseason at the helm in Amherst. The upgrades at the guard and wing positions had been obvious since early this Summer when transfers like Matt Cross (Louisville) and Rahsool Diggins (UConn) committed alongside promising Freshmen like RJ Luis and Keon Thompson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
Ware man wins $1M using Mass. lottery app scanner
A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
The Landmark
Sterling Police add Princeton officer to their roster to fill patrol vacancy
STERLING — The changing of the guard at the Sterling Police Department continues. New Police Chief Sean Gaudette introduced the Select Board to his choice for the department's newest officer: Michael Porcaro, a 17-year veteran of the Princeton Police Department. The vacancy allowing the department to hire Porcaro came...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Comments / 0