Joachim Andersen got death threats for the crime of being headbutted in the face

Joachim Andersen has shared some of the vile abuse he received online, including death threats, after he was headbutted by Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez in Monday night’s game.

Andersen tangled with the Liverpool striker for 55 minutes before the Uruguayan lost his cool and headbutted the Danish defender square in the face.

After the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp said that Andersen “provoked” Núñez, but also admitted the striker was wrong to react the way he did.

The day after the game, Andersen posted on his Instagram stories , saying he got between 300-400 “of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.”

Andersen then posted a sampling of the abuse he received from fans in his inbox. It was not pretty.

The BBC reported that Andersen reported the messages to the police via Crystal Palace’s police liaison officers.

Núñez, meanwhile, posted an apology on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I’m aware of the bad attitude I had,” he said. “I’m here to learn from my mistakes and make sure they don’t happen again.”

Related

How's your first touch, Manuel Pellegrini?

Darwin Núñez just went and lost his mind

Victor Osimhen enjoyed mocking racist Hellas Verona fans