RAISE grant could be catalyst for revitalization of the Englewood community

CHICAGO READER
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Chicago magazine
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair. Bailey originally called the city […]
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to being the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out...
CHICAGO READER
Rogers Park neighbors debate a new men’s shelter
Rodrigo Pulido sat on a bench beside his tent in Touhy Park in July, watching over the tents of two other houseless residents who were gone to work a day shift. Pulido has lived in the park for four months. He perched alone on the bench beside a large tray of cooked meat a stranger gifted him so that he could disseminate it to the 20 or more other people who stay in the park.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
oakpark.com
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?
I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
Chicago Public Pools To Close By Sunday As Lifeguards Head Back To School
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
CPD unveils new strategies to make CTA transit safer
With violent crime on public transit making headlines in Chicago, police say they are doubling down on efforts to make trains and buses safe.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
vfpress.news
Maywood Old Timers Picnic Returns Aug. 28
Attendees at a Maywood Old Timers picnic held in the past. | File. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The annual Maywood Old Timers Picnic will take place after all. Organizers said the longstanding event will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Veterans Park on Oak Street, just behind the Maywood Police Station, 125 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood.
