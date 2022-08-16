ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September

Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community

Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Community Impact Houston

Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy

Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
KATY, TX
B93

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shop#Internship#Oats#Foster Parents#Food Drink#La La Land Kind Cafe#Montrose Collective#Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy

Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Event Center to open in September

Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
Community Impact Houston

Spectators Bar & Grill soft opens in Sugar Land

Spectators Bar & Grill recently soft opened in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) A new bar and grill has soft opened in Sugar Land. Spectators Bar & Grill soft opened Aug. 17 at 1525 Lake Pointe Parkway, Ste. 100, Sugar Land. The bar opened at the former Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon, which closed July 1, 2021.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crust Pizza Co. to open Heights location

Crust Pizza Co. will hold its grand opening for its Heights location Aug. 20 at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive., Houston. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. is opening its newest restaurant at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, on Aug. 20. According to an Aug. 9 press release from the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Design work wraps up on 11th Street bikeway project in the Heights

The 11th Street bikeway project's design work is complete and awaiting the official sign and seal from the city of Houston. (Courtesy Let's Talk Houston) Despite raising concerns among some residents, the design work for the 11th Street bikeway in the Heights is nearing completion.. Although there is still room for minor tweaks, it is now up to the city to sign and seal the deal.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Salad And Go to bring healthy fast food to League City

Salad and Go will open late summer or early fall in League City by H-E-B. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad And Go nears its opening in late summer or early fall at 2590 E. League City Parkway, near H-E-B. The drive-thru restaurant offers a healthy alternative to other fast-food establishments, selling made-to-order salads, wraps, soups, breakfast burritos and various drinks. Breakfast will be served on weekdays until 10:30 a.m. and on weekends until 11 a.m. www.saladandgo.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Super Vape now open off FM 529

Super Vape sells products out of a welcoming environment. (Courtesy Super Vape) A new smoke shop, Super Vape, opened July 31 at 16506 FM 529, Houston. The shop offers vaping devices, CBD products, tobacco products and other smoking accessories. 346-377-6628. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy