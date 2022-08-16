Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Related
Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
You've Got Maids relocates to larger space on Centralcrest Street
Officials with the residential and commercial maid service company You've Got Maids celebrated a relocation in July to a larger space at 5730 Centralcrest St., Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials with the residential and commercial maid service company You've Got Maids celebrated a relocation in July to a larger space...
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September
Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community
Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston tackles redistricting dilemmas & The Woodlands takes stock of transit options
The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 19 episode of the Houston Breakdown hits on the latest updates from Houston's redistricting process and The Woodlands' efforts to understand residents' transit needs. Community Impact's...
Tex Axes opening soon in Jersey Village
Ax throwing business Tex Axes is nearing completion in Jersey Village. The business will offer private and themed ax throwing booths, photo opportunities and barbecue. (Courtesy Tex Axes) A new take on ax throwing is set to open Sept. 1 at 8301 Jones Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. Tex Axes offers...
Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy
Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy
Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
Main Street Event Center to open in September
Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
Spectators Bar & Grill soft opens in Sugar Land
Spectators Bar & Grill recently soft opened in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) A new bar and grill has soft opened in Sugar Land. Spectators Bar & Grill soft opened Aug. 17 at 1525 Lake Pointe Parkway, Ste. 100, Sugar Land. The bar opened at the former Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon, which closed July 1, 2021.
Crust Pizza Co. to open Heights location
Crust Pizza Co. will hold its grand opening for its Heights location Aug. 20 at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive., Houston. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. is opening its newest restaurant at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, on Aug. 20. According to an Aug. 9 press release from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library construction delayed
The official name of a new state-of-the-art library in the Westbury area set to replace the old Meyer Branch Library will be named after NASA astronaut Shannon Walker. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction of the Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston, has been delayed “due to...
Eater
A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market
Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
Design work wraps up on 11th Street bikeway project in the Heights
The 11th Street bikeway project's design work is complete and awaiting the official sign and seal from the city of Houston. (Courtesy Let's Talk Houston) Despite raising concerns among some residents, the design work for the 11th Street bikeway in the Heights is nearing completion.. Although there is still room for minor tweaks, it is now up to the city to sign and seal the deal.
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
Salad And Go to bring healthy fast food to League City
Salad and Go will open late summer or early fall in League City by H-E-B. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad And Go nears its opening in late summer or early fall at 2590 E. League City Parkway, near H-E-B. The drive-thru restaurant offers a healthy alternative to other fast-food establishments, selling made-to-order salads, wraps, soups, breakfast burritos and various drinks. Breakfast will be served on weekdays until 10:30 a.m. and on weekends until 11 a.m. www.saladandgo.com.
Super Vape now open off FM 529
Super Vape sells products out of a welcoming environment. (Courtesy Super Vape) A new smoke shop, Super Vape, opened July 31 at 16506 FM 529, Houston. The shop offers vaping devices, CBD products, tobacco products and other smoking accessories. 346-377-6628. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0