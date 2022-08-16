District 87 projects another budget deficit this school year, but the financial chief for Bloomington Public Schools says the district's financial health is good. Mike Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer, said the district's projected $3.4 million deficit for the 2022-2023 school year is similar to last year's estimate, but he noted state tax revenue pushed the district to a large and unexpected surplus of $6 million that was used to bolster the education fund.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO