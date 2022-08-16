ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

License granted for Peoria marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration. Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Unit 5 School Board puts tax hike referendum on November ballot

NORMAL – McLean County’s largest school district will be asking voters’ permission this fall to raise property taxes to reduce multi-million dollar structural deficits in the education fund. The Unit 5 School Board voted unanimously Wednesday for a referendum that asks for an increase in the district’s...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Firestone to Commerce Park

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
DECATUR, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
LINCOLN, IL
City
Hamilton, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Monroe County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
County
Monroe County, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

Plans to expand Wintergreen Subdivision on hold

NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — At Monday’s meeting, the Town of Normal’s council withdrew two agenda items pertaining to the Wintergreen subdivision. The withdrawals were at the request of developers. Developers originally had plans to expand the subdivision housing by an additional 4 acres. At a recent planning...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled

The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Normal Councilwoman to run for third term

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A Normal Councilwoman says she is running for a third term. Normal Town Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz announced her candidacy Thursday afternoon during a Facebook Live event. “This will be for a third term for me, and I am enough of a sports fan to know...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County Clerk appointed to state committee

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County officially has a seat at the state legislative level. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman was appointed to the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders legislative committee, which works to advance legislation related to recorders, clerks and elections. “It allows the elected official...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

District 87 projects a $3.4M deficit due to higher transportation and personnel costs

District 87 projects another budget deficit this school year, but the financial chief for Bloomington Public Schools says the district's financial health is good. Mike Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer, said the district's projected $3.4 million deficit for the 2022-2023 school year is similar to last year's estimate, but he noted state tax revenue pushed the district to a large and unexpected surplus of $6 million that was used to bolster the education fund.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
PEORIA, IL
News Break
Politics
touropia.com

12 Best Things to do in Bloomington, IL

This little city is cute and quaint. It has a slightly weathered and old-fashioned feel thanks to the historical buildings dotted around it. Bloomington offers that welcoming small town feel, yet there’s still lots to do. It’s right next to the town of Normal, which feeds into its events...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30

(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Election changes saving Tazewell taxpayers money

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman signed a six-year election equipment contract while saving $750,000 for taxpayers. Ackerman signed the contract with Tremont-based Liberty Systems. He said Tazewell County is the only county in Illinois to work with a local vendor. “I think it really...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area.  This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets.  Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
EDWARDS, IL

