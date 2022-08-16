Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
License granted for Peoria marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration. Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
wjbc.com
Unit 5 School Board puts tax hike referendum on November ballot
NORMAL – McLean County’s largest school district will be asking voters’ permission this fall to raise property taxes to reduce multi-million dollar structural deficits in the education fund. The Unit 5 School Board voted unanimously Wednesday for a referendum that asks for an increase in the district’s...
WAND TV
Firestone to Commerce Park
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Plans to expand Wintergreen Subdivision on hold
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — At Monday’s meeting, the Town of Normal’s council withdrew two agenda items pertaining to the Wintergreen subdivision. The withdrawals were at the request of developers. Developers originally had plans to expand the subdivision housing by an additional 4 acres. At a recent planning...
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
wglt.org
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Normal Councilwoman to run for third term
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A Normal Councilwoman says she is running for a third term. Normal Town Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz announced her candidacy Thursday afternoon during a Facebook Live event. “This will be for a third term for me, and I am enough of a sports fan to know...
Central Illinois Proud
Tazewell County Clerk appointed to state committee
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County officially has a seat at the state legislative level. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman was appointed to the Illinois Association of County Clerks and Recorders legislative committee, which works to advance legislation related to recorders, clerks and elections. “It allows the elected official...
wglt.org
District 87 projects a $3.4M deficit due to higher transportation and personnel costs
District 87 projects another budget deficit this school year, but the financial chief for Bloomington Public Schools says the district's financial health is good. Mike Cornale, chief financial and facilities officer, said the district's projected $3.4 million deficit for the 2022-2023 school year is similar to last year's estimate, but he noted state tax revenue pushed the district to a large and unexpected surplus of $6 million that was used to bolster the education fund.
hoiabc.com
U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Bloomington, IL
This little city is cute and quaint. It has a slightly weathered and old-fashioned feel thanks to the historical buildings dotted around it. Bloomington offers that welcoming small town feel, yet there’s still lots to do. It’s right next to the town of Normal, which feeds into its events...
hoiabc.com
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
Central Illinois Proud
Election changes saving Tazewell taxpayers money
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman signed a six-year election equipment contract while saving $750,000 for taxpayers. Ackerman signed the contract with Tremont-based Liberty Systems. He said Tazewell County is the only county in Illinois to work with a local vendor. “I think it really...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area. This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets. Pre-pandemic, they drove about double that […]
Darren Bailey calls Chicago a 'hellhole' as Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair
"Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx," Bailey said. "Starting with JB Pritzker, our leaders are all in cahoots."
Central Illinois Proud
Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale
EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
Comments / 0