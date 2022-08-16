ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Will Matt Ryan face same issues as Carson Wentz with Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts were a game away from the playoffs in 2021 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Carson Wentz was traded two months after their season ended, and Colts owner Jim Irsay has not shied away from criticizing Wentz, despite having the ninth-highest quarterback rating in the NFL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Is Lamar Jackson being held back by the Baltimore Ravens?

Hall of Famer Steve Young is high on Lamar Jackson, whose self-imposed Week 1 deadline to sign a contract extension is nearing. He even went as far as to say that the star QB shouldn’t rush to close a deal with Baltimore Ravens — a team that Young believes has been holding Jackson back "year after year."
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield reportedly starting Week 1 vs. Browns

Baker Mayfield will reportedly start in the Carolina Panthers' highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been in an open competition for the starting job since the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July. Panthers coach Matt Rhule previously...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

FIU football player Knox, brother of Bills TE, dies at 22

MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

How will Baker Mayfield fare as Panthers QB1? | THE HERD

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly naming Baker Mayfield their starting QB for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Baker was traded to Carolina prior to training camp and is looking to bounce back from a rough final season in Cleveland. Colin Cowherd explains why Baker will not have the opportunity on the Panthers as he did for his former team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Panthers rookie QB Corral suffers torn ligament in left foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night after his foot got stepped on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice following trade request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has ended his hold-in. Smith returned to practice on Saturday, his first practice since he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9. The two-time All-Pro is in the final year of his contract and accused the Bears of negotiating in "bad faith," causing him to ask for a trade.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises

There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Chargers QB Justin Herbert overrated or over-praised?

All eyes are on Justin Herbert this upcoming season. The third-year star has electrified the league in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, so much so that he's already considered one of the elite signal-callers in the NFL. Former NFL head coach Mike Martz recently compared the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Trey Lance reportedly having a 'couple of rough days' at 49ers camp | THE HERD

Trey Lance is gearing up to his new role as the San Francisco 49ers' starting QB. However, according to The Ringer, Lance had one good day of practice but missed more than half of his throws the next day, including going 1-for-8 in his final nine throws. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan later admits that he has had 'some good days and some rough days' at camp. Colin Cowherd explains why the 49ers are concerned for Lance despite having a 'Super Bowl roster.'
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns' starting QB

Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Ewers, a redshirt freshman, was locked in a battle with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card. On Thursday, Sarkisian said he had "a pretty good idea," who his starter would be, though he declined to name him...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Is Justin Fields in need of offensive help in Chicago?

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is entering a critical season with the Chicago Bears. And if Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks was any indication, it could also be a difficult one. Fields saw limited time in the Bears' second preseason game, completing five of his seven pass attempts for...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement agreement, the league announced. Watson will serve the 11-game suspension once the regular season begins, though the deal still needs to be signed. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported. "There's three of them...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Herbert, Prescott get plenty of work during joint practices

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott will be on the sidelines when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Saturday night. Both quarterbacks got plenty of snaps, though, the past two days during joint practices. Herbert and Prescott practiced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB

LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
NFL
FOX Sports

Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
NFL

