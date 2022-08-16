Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Will Matt Ryan face same issues as Carson Wentz with Colts?
The Indianapolis Colts were a game away from the playoffs in 2021 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Carson Wentz was traded two months after their season ended, and Colts owner Jim Irsay has not shied away from criticizing Wentz, despite having the ninth-highest quarterback rating in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Is Lamar Jackson being held back by the Baltimore Ravens?
Hall of Famer Steve Young is high on Lamar Jackson, whose self-imposed Week 1 deadline to sign a contract extension is nearing. He even went as far as to say that the star QB shouldn’t rush to close a deal with Baltimore Ravens — a team that Young believes has been holding Jackson back "year after year."
FOX Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield reportedly starting Week 1 vs. Browns
Baker Mayfield will reportedly start in the Carolina Panthers' highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been in an open competition for the starting job since the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July. Panthers coach Matt Rhule previously...
FOX Sports
FIU football player Knox, brother of Bills TE, dies at 22
MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed,...
FOX Sports
How will Baker Mayfield fare as Panthers QB1? | THE HERD
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly naming Baker Mayfield their starting QB for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Baker was traded to Carolina prior to training camp and is looking to bounce back from a rough final season in Cleveland. Colin Cowherd explains why Baker will not have the opportunity on the Panthers as he did for his former team.
FOX Sports
Panthers rookie QB Corral suffers torn ligament in left foot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night after his foot got stepped on.
FOX Sports
Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice following trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has ended his hold-in. Smith returned to practice on Saturday, his first practice since he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9. The two-time All-Pro is in the final year of his contract and accused the Bears of negotiating in "bad faith," causing him to ask for a trade.
FOX Sports
Steve Young says Ravens are 'holding back' Lamar Jackson| SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young was critical of the Baltimore Ravens when discussing Lamar Jackson and his contract negotiations. Young was quoted saying Ravens are holding Jackson back “year after year.” Emmanuel Acho, James Jones, Ric Bucher and David Helman react to Young’s comments.
FOX Sports
Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises
There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson receives 11-game suspension, $5M fine after NFL settlement | THE HERD
Breaking: the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement agreement on an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The money will reportedly go to charity and Watson will return in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.
FOX Sports
Is Chargers QB Justin Herbert overrated or over-praised?
All eyes are on Justin Herbert this upcoming season. The third-year star has electrified the league in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, so much so that he's already considered one of the elite signal-callers in the NFL. Former NFL head coach Mike Martz recently compared the...
FOX Sports
Trey Lance reportedly having a 'couple of rough days' at 49ers camp | THE HERD
Trey Lance is gearing up to his new role as the San Francisco 49ers' starting QB. However, according to The Ringer, Lance had one good day of practice but missed more than half of his throws the next day, including going 1-for-8 in his final nine throws. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan later admits that he has had 'some good days and some rough days' at camp. Colin Cowherd explains why the 49ers are concerned for Lance despite having a 'Super Bowl roster.'
FOX Sports
Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns' starting QB
Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Ewers, a redshirt freshman, was locked in a battle with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card. On Thursday, Sarkisian said he had "a pretty good idea," who his starter would be, though he declined to name him...
FOX Sports
Is Justin Fields in need of offensive help in Chicago?
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is entering a critical season with the Chicago Bears. And if Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks was any indication, it could also be a difficult one. Fields saw limited time in the Bears' second preseason game, completing five of his seven pass attempts for...
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million after the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement agreement, the league announced. Watson will serve the 11-game suspension once the regular season begins, though the deal still needs to be signed. Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy.
FOX Sports
Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported. "There's three of them...
FOX Sports
Herbert, Prescott get plenty of work during joint practices
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott will be on the sidelines when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Saturday night. Both quarterbacks got plenty of snaps, though, the past two days during joint practices. Herbert and Prescott practiced...
FOX Sports
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
FOX Sports
Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
