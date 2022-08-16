McShane to transform historic schools into affordable housing in Aurora

Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
Joliet AND Aurora Get Millions from State to Improve Downtown Areas
Things are looking up for the downtown areas of our area’s two largest towns. Both Aurora and Joliet announced this week millions in grant money from the state’s Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program to improve and beautify their respective downtown areas!. In Joliet, a park...
Chicago magazine
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
wjol.com
Project to Bring Lake Michigan to Will County has a Name
Leaders of the six municipalities involved with the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (left to right Crest Hill Mayor Raymond Soliman, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold, Minooka President Rick Offerman, Channahon Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher, and Romeoville Mayor John Noak) The Will County communities...
City Approves SROs | First Day of D204 | Old Naperville Day
At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for school resource officers appointed by the City of Naperville to serve in District 203 and 204. School Resource Officers, or SROs, are police officers in elementary, middle and high schools who will develop the best safety procedures for potential threats while conducting drills with staff and students. The resolution is effective immediately in both districts.
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces
Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
northaurora.org
Now Hiring: Substitute School Crossing Guard
The Village of North Aurora is looking to hire a Substitute School Crossing Guard. Must be available both mornings and afternoons during the 2022-2023 West Aurora School District school year. No experience necessary, training will be provided. Typical hours are 7:30-8:00am and 2:20-2:50pm. Pay rate is $55.23 per day for...
Aurora High School teacher turns to social media to get school supplies for students
One educator in Aurora found a way to get her back-to-school list cleared using social media.
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
bhhschicago.com
1121 Odgen Avenue #256
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in North Naperville. Great view and elevator access. Ready to move in! Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Amenities include... In-ground pool, tennis courts, basketball court, clubhouse, playground, floor lobby & private storage. Tenant only pays electric! Close to Downtown Naperville, forest preserve and shopping. Quick Highway Access to I-88.
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies breaks ground on Vyne on Haven in Elmhurst
Ryan Companies US Inc. has announced the start of construction on Vyne on Haven, its 200-unit, transit-oriented apartment community at 102 Haven Road in downtown Elmhurst, Illlinois. Representatives from Ryan, a national commercial real estate solutions provider, joined Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin, city officials and financial partners MetLife Investment Management...
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
skokie.org
Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale
During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Rockford
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with […]
New Principal At Ranch View Welcomes First Day
As kids lined up on the blacktop on Wednesday to start the school year at District 203’s Ranch View Elementary, a new face greeted them. “I’m just excited to be a part of the Ranch View school community”. Erin Casey has taken over as the new principal at...
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
