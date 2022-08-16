Read full article on original website
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination
If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
Cheney says she wants Pence to testify to Jan. 6 panel
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee soon, according to a new interview. Why it matters: Pence was in the Capitol during the insurrection and faced death threats for resisting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence has yet to testify before the committee, even though many of his aides have done so.
Cook Political Report shifts Pa. Senate race in favor of Democrats
The Cook Political Report shifted the open Pennsylvania Senate race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat" in the nonpartisan prognosticator's latest ratings published on Thursday. Why it matters: The new ratings reflect Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's (D) edge over Republican rival Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Senate race.
First look: GOP's opening salvo against Inflation Reduction Act
Republicans are beginning to run ads targeting Democrats' newly passed $740 billion health care, climate and tax bill — starting in one of the handful of Democratic-held House districts that voted for former President Trump in 2020, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Democrats see the Inflation Reduction Act...
National progressive political organization targets Texas Latinos
Determined to mobilize Latinos, a national progressive political organization is entering the Texas fray.Driving the news: Organizers at Mijente tell Axios they plan to spend as much as $1.2 million in Texas in the coming months as part of their "Fuera Abbott" campaign.The money will chiefly pay for door-knocking and fieldwork in South Texas aiming to oust the governor.Why it matters: The Texas governor's race, pitting two master fundraisers in incumbent Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, is shaping up as the most expensive in the nation — and the mobilization of voters in traditionally low-turnout areas of the state...
Charted: The partisan battle for state Senates
Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada and Texas each have five or fewer seats separating the majority and minority party in their state Senates — and all have elections coming up in November, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Why it matters: Republicans have dominated...
Carl Paladino, a Donald Trump-boosting New York congressional candidate, is violating federal law by not disclosing his personal finances
Paladino, a Republican running to represent New York's 23rd District, has offered various explanations about his mandatory disclosure. The public still can't see it.
IL GOP targets the working class
State Republicans face an uphill battle against incumbent Democrats this November, but GOP candidates are hoping their focus on crime and inflation will resonate with disgruntled voters. Driving the news: The IL GOP gathered in Springfield yesterday for Republican Day at the State Fairgrounds, touting a party that has transformed into one representing the working class."It's about every working family and small business across the state that is struggling with soaring utility rates and rent while JB Pritzker soars off in his private jet to his next presidential campaign stop," gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey told supporters, to cheers. What they're...
Arizona's Kari Lake denounces "derogatory" language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed.Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true.Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma's Senate District 2 who announced Lake's endorsement on Wednesday, has a history of making antisemitic, homophobic and other bigoted comments, The Oklahoman reported. Jackson has said, "I'm not beholden to Jews or any other group" and, "I ain't owned by the Jews. I worship Jesus Christ. He's my Messiah."He also said "all Jews will go to hell if they...
Blockbuster Georgia Senate spending ramps up
The general election is less than three months away, which means Georgians (and Americans) are about to be bombarded with record-smashing spending on political ads.Why it matters: Independent spenders have dropped more money on Georgia's general election contest to date than any other this cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records. Driving the news: Democrats' leading Senate super PAC, Senate Majority PAC, just started spending millions in Georgia.An SMP-affiliated group, Georgia Honor, reported spending more than $3 million this month on ads attacking Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.The group has reserved more than $33 million in Georgia airtime this fall. The other side: The major Republican Senate PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, has reserved $37.1 million. The big picture: Advertising intelligence firm AdImpact projects the 2022 cycle will see nearly $9.7 billion in political advertising.That's more than double the previous midterm record, which was set in 2018. It's also more than was spent during a 2020 election cycle that featured a hotly contested presidential race.
Opponents, advocates spent $22 million on Kansas abortion vote
More than $22 million was spent on a ballot question this month regarding an amendment that would have gotten rid of abortion protections in the state's constitution, per AP. Driving the news: Abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on a campaign that successfully defeated the proposed amendment, while abortion opponents backing the measure spent nearly $11.1 million, AP reported, citing finance reports.
