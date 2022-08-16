ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
Axios

Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination

If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Cheney says she wants Pence to testify to Jan. 6 panel

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee soon, according to a new interview. Why it matters: Pence was in the Capitol during the insurrection and faced death threats for resisting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence has yet to testify before the committee, even though many of his aides have done so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Cook Political Report shifts Pa. Senate race in favor of Democrats

The Cook Political Report shifted the open Pennsylvania Senate race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat" in the nonpartisan prognosticator's latest ratings published on Thursday. Why it matters: The new ratings reflect Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's (D) edge over Republican rival Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Senate race.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

First look: GOP's opening salvo against Inflation Reduction Act

Republicans are beginning to run ads targeting Democrats' newly passed $740 billion health care, climate and tax bill — starting in one of the handful of Democratic-held House districts that voted for former President Trump in 2020, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Democrats see the Inflation Reduction Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Austin

National progressive political organization targets Texas Latinos

Determined to mobilize Latinos, a national progressive political organization is entering the Texas fray.Driving the news: Organizers at Mijente tell Axios they plan to spend as much as $1.2 million in Texas in the coming months as part of their "Fuera Abbott" campaign.The money will chiefly pay for door-knocking and fieldwork in South Texas aiming to oust the governor.Why it matters: The Texas governor's race, pitting two master fundraisers in incumbent Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke, is shaping up as the most expensive in the nation — and the mobilization of voters in traditionally low-turnout areas of the state...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Charted: The partisan battle for state Senates

Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada and Texas each have five or fewer seats separating the majority and minority party in their state Senates — and all have elections coming up in November, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Why it matters: Republicans have dominated...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Chicago

IL GOP targets the working class

State Republicans face an uphill battle against incumbent Democrats this November, but GOP candidates are hoping their focus on crime and inflation will resonate with disgruntled voters. Driving the news: The IL GOP gathered in Springfield yesterday for Republican Day at the State Fairgrounds, touting a party that has transformed into one representing the working class."It's about every working family and small business across the state that is struggling with soaring utility rates and rent while JB Pritzker soars off in his private jet to his next presidential campaign stop," gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey told supporters, to cheers. What they're...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona's Kari Lake denounces "derogatory" language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed

Arizona's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed.Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true.Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma's Senate District 2 who announced Lake's endorsement on Wednesday, has a history of making antisemitic, homophobic and other bigoted comments, The Oklahoman reported. Jackson has said, "I'm not beholden to Jews or any other group" and, "I ain't owned by the Jews. I worship Jesus Christ. He's my Messiah."He also said "all Jews will go to hell if they...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Blockbuster Georgia Senate spending ramps up

The general election is less than three months away, which means Georgians (and Americans) are about to be bombarded with record-smashing spending on political ads.Why it matters: Independent spenders have dropped more money on Georgia's general election contest to date than any other this cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records. Driving the news: Democrats' leading Senate super PAC, Senate Majority PAC, just started spending millions in Georgia.An SMP-affiliated group, Georgia Honor, reported spending more than $3 million this month on ads attacking Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.The group has reserved more than $33 million in Georgia airtime this fall. The other side: The major Republican Senate PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, has reserved $37.1 million. The big picture: Advertising intelligence firm AdImpact projects the 2022 cycle will see nearly $9.7 billion in political advertising.That's more than double the previous midterm record, which was set in 2018. It's also more than was spent during a 2020 election cycle that featured a hotly contested presidential race.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Opponents, advocates spent $22 million on Kansas abortion vote

More than $22 million was spent on a ballot question this month regarding an amendment that would have gotten rid of abortion protections in the state's constitution, per AP. Driving the news: Abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on a campaign that successfully defeated the proposed amendment, while abortion opponents backing the measure spent nearly $11.1 million, AP reported, citing finance reports.
KANSAS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
