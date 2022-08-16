Read full article on original website
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (8/19)
Friday, Aug. 19-20 Iroquois Amphitheater. Come experience the Louisville Jazz Fest hosted by Euge Groove and featuring music from Norman Brown, Paul Taylor, Peter White as well as Groove. There will be additional performances by Vincent Ingala, Eric Darius and Jazz In Pink. Saturday, Aug. 20. Headliners Music Hall. $25...
Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out
Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (8/19)
$10 | Gates open daily at 7 a.m. The list of things to do at the fair goes on and on — live music, fair food, carnival rides, farm animals, award winning fish aquariums, etc. So pick a day (Aug. 18-28), read LEO’s Guide, and head to the Kentucky Expo Center for a fun-filled day.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville
Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
leoweekly.com
The Louisville Orchestra Announces Free Neighborhood Concerts
The Louisville Orchestra has announced a new series of free concerts under their Music Without Borders series. Tickets for the performances are not required and the public is encouraged to bring personal seating to the performances at Shawnee Park. The series kicks off at Iroquois Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and at Shawnee Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
leoweekly.com
A Guy Fieri-Themed Pub Crawl Is Coming To Louisville Next Month
Louisville is Derby City, River City, Falls City — and next month, it’ll be Flavortown. On Saturday, Sept. 3, FieriCon Louisville, a “Guy Fieri cosplay pub crawl for a cause,” will make its way through seven bars and eateries in NuLu and downtown. According to the...
foodanddine.com
Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”
Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
theprp.com
Left To Suffer, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Etc. Among Latest Wave Of Bands To Exit The ‘Kentucky Irate Fest’
It’s certainly been a rocky week for the inaugural ‘Kentucky Irate Fest‘. Amid disputes over the apparent buy-on practices and ticket selling expectations being put upon local bands, and even an apparent job threat from one of the co-founders, a mass exodus of artists have departed the festival.
foodanddine.com
Taste of South Louisville at Churchill Downs is Saturday, August 27
Here’s the scoop: Taste of South Louisville takes place at Churchill Downs (700 Central Avenue) on Saturday, August 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Taste of South Louisville is the city’s culinary event of the year. With more than 20 local restaurants and vendors, restaurants like Seafood Lady, Caribbean Cafe, and Vietnamese Kitchen will be serving memorable tastes all night. There will also be drinks available from Lady J’s Lemonade, Sunergos, and more with a cash bar available.
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
spectrumnews1.com
'Fight for the Ville:' UofL football schedule posters now available
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In two weeks, the University of Louisville football team travels to Syracuse for the first game of the 2022 season. You can track the Cards with the new schedule poster that is out now. There are a couple of versions of the poster, but the primary...
10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
WLKY.com
'Muzzle': What we know about the new thriller being shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes peeled for movie sets popping up around Louisville. There's a thriller being shot around town called "Muzzle." Here's everything we've learned about it. Who's in it?. The star of the movie is Aaron Eckhart, playing a character named Jake Rosser. You may know...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
Wave 3
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Aug. 19
One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Soccer teams from around the world are in Louisville for the Women's Cup semifinals. Louisville City FC signs 8-year-old...
Kentuckian wins $225,000 in Cash Ball lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, check your Cash Ball tickets!. One lucky ticket sold in the River City matched all four winning numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased...
wdrb.com
Sweet job! Meet the man who helps pick the food vendors at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone loves splurging on a funnel cake or corn dog at the Kentucky State Fair, but many people don't know the man responsible for picking the food vendors that get to showcase their menus. Marty Flannery is a sales coordinator for the Kentucky Exposition Center. He's...
Louisville '22 Signee WR Devaughn Mortimer Will Not Join Program
Mortimer was the highest-ranked wide receiver signee in the Cardinals' 2022 recruiting class.
Card Chronicle
Louisville officially announces the addition of Fabio Basili
It appears as though the 2022-23 U of L men’s basketball roster is now set. Fabio Basili, a 6-4, 175-pound guard from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla., has signed a financial aid agreement to continue his basketball and academic career at the University of Louisville. He will be on campus when classes begin for the UofL fall semester next week.
