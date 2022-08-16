Vermont Business Magazine NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest will be held on Thursday from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Thursday, and is to be hosted by the NEK Workforce Partners, a group that includes the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility. More than 35 employers will be at the job fair to promote their job openings. In addition to employers and local partners, the event will also feature food trucks and children’s activities, including the Cobleigh Library Bookmobile.

LYNDONVILLE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO