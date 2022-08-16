ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, VT

Comments / 1

Related
vermontbiz.com

NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest to bring employers, career opportunities to Lyndonville Thursday

Vermont Business Magazine NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest will be held on Thursday from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Thursday, and is to be hosted by the NEK Workforce Partners, a group that includes the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility. More than 35 employers will be at the job fair to promote their job openings. In addition to employers and local partners, the event will also feature food trucks and children’s activities, including the Cobleigh Library Bookmobile.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Pure Water for the World honors outgoing board president Bob Mohr

Pure Water for the World(link is external) in Rutland honored outgoing board president Bob Mohr at the board's summer meeting for his immeasurable contributions and steadfast dedication to the organization and the families and communities it serves. Mohr completed his term as board president on Aug 6. “We are extremely...
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

New plan for Milton Town Forest focuses on biodiversity, demonstration and education

Vermont Business Magazine A new forest management plan for the Milton Town Forest was approved by the Milton Select Board on July 18. The plan was prepared for the Town of Milton by Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, working in conjunction with the Milton Conservation Commission over the last two years.
MILTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy