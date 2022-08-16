Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Princeton Review ranks Saint Michael’s one of top colleges for community service
Students with Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue, shown here in 2018, respond to calls around Chittenden County 24/7. Vermont Business Magazine Saint Michael’s College is being recognized for its longtime mission of and passion for service to the community. The Princeton Review, which issues annual reviews of...
vermontbiz.com
NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest to bring employers, career opportunities to Lyndonville Thursday
Vermont Business Magazine NEK Workforce Partners Job Fest will be held on Thursday from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville on Thursday, and is to be hosted by the NEK Workforce Partners, a group that includes the Vermont Department of Labor and HireAbility. More than 35 employers will be at the job fair to promote their job openings. In addition to employers and local partners, the event will also feature food trucks and children’s activities, including the Cobleigh Library Bookmobile.
vermontbiz.com
Pure Water for the World honors outgoing board president Bob Mohr
Pure Water for the World(link is external) in Rutland honored outgoing board president Bob Mohr at the board's summer meeting for his immeasurable contributions and steadfast dedication to the organization and the families and communities it serves. Mohr completed his term as board president on Aug 6. “We are extremely...
vermontbiz.com
New plan for Milton Town Forest focuses on biodiversity, demonstration and education
Vermont Business Magazine A new forest management plan for the Milton Town Forest was approved by the Milton Select Board on July 18. The plan was prepared for the Town of Milton by Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, working in conjunction with the Milton Conservation Commission over the last two years.
Comments / 1