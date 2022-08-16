UPDATE: Herriman woman wanted for breaking into ex’s home, placing child at risk is in police custody

Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah woman arrested after allegedly picking up her children while intoxicated
VINEYARD, Utah — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman was arrested Friday after authorities say she picked her children up at school and drove with them in the car while she was intoxicated and had used marijuana. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. after staff at an elementary school in Vineyard...
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff: Woman allegedly showed up drunk, high on weed to pick up her kids from school
VINEYARD, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old Vineyard woman is in jail Friday after picking up her children from school allegedly drunk and high on marijuana. Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted just after 3 p.m. Friday by elementary school staff after a woman they believed...
KSLTV
Mother shot and killed in Tooele, husband arrested for her murder
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah woman is dead from a gunshot wound to her head, apparently inflicted by her husband, who called police to report the killing after they were already at the crime scene. Michael Leroy Patterson, 36, was arrested on the suspicion of murder of his wife....
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
Dad arrested after son finds mom dead in Tooele apartment
According to the arrest report, 36-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson and his wife (whose name was not released) were arguing in their bedroom before he shot her.
UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after Pioneer Park stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have confirmed to ABC4 that both the suspect and victim involved in the stabbing that occurred earlier this evening in Pioneer Park are in the hospital receiving care. SLCPD says that this incident began on August 19 when officers received reports […]
VIDEO: Centerville arson suspect tells police he's the devil as house burns
As the Centerville home he set fire to burned in the background, the suspect charged with arson told police he was the devil.
Gephardt Daily
Police ask hunters, others visiting Kamas area to report evidence of West Valley City homicide victim
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking the public, especially people living in or visiting the Kamas area, for information on suspected homicide victim Maren Carlson, whose body may be in that area. “As the fall and hunting seasons bring...
ksl.com
Police seeking woman they say stole over $2K worth of cigarettes in front of employee
MILLCREEK — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into a Millcreek Walgreens and filled a bag with over $2,000 worth of cigarettes in front of an employee. The woman entered the Walgreens at 3291 S. Highland Drive on Aug. 9 just before 9 a.m., police say. Security video footage shows her pulling a garbage bag from her pocket, walking behind a counter and filling the bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling $2,275.60 in price.
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
kjzz.com
Concerns raised over SLCo District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last few months, police detectives across Salt Lake County have been receiving declination letters from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. A 2News investigation found those letters paint a troubling picture regarding the prosecution of suspects involving domestic violence, theft, weapons offenses, drug offenses and more.
ksl.com
Orem man followed deputies, attempted to disarm one, police say
DUCHESNE — An Orem man convicted of breaking the windows of a police vehicle just a month ago has now been arrested and accused of following around deputes working at the Duchesne County Fair over the weekend and trying to take a deputy's gun. Dorian Malachi Mecham, 19, was...
KSLTV
USPS offers $50K reward for info after SLC mail carrier assaulted, robbed
SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Postal Service has offered a reward of $50,000 for information that helps authorities arrest and convict suspects who assaulted and robbed a mail carrier on Friday. USPS officials said the assault happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake City just after...
ksl.com
Payson man already in prison for enticing minor sentenced in separate, similar case
LOGAN — A Payson man already serving up to 30 years for enticing a minor has been given additional prison sentences in a separate case involving similar crimes. Brayden Tousley, 26, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony. In exchange, three additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KSLTV
Location data cracks open police cases, but critics say there’s a cost to privacy
SALT LAKE CITY – The drive through Interstate 15 in Utah’s Juab County turned chaotic and violent in November when a shooter fired at other cars while passing them, grazing one woman and striking a man in the shoulder. But tracking down a suspect wasn’t easy. No one...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
kjzz.com
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
Multiple LDS church buildings vandalized in Sandy, Draper
Sandy police are asking for help in finding those who recently vandalized several buildings belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sandy.
Two people found dead in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were found dead after a shooting in Taylorsville on Wednesday morning. Taylorsville Police say the two victims are a 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. They were both found with gunshot wounds at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police responded to calls of […]
