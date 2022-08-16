Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Western-wear retailer Tecovas opening store in Perkins Rowe
Tecovas Inc., a handmade boot and Western-wear retailer founded and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is opening a location in Perkins Rowe, according to a permit filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Permits and Inspections Division. When reached by phone, a Tecovas representative confirmed that the Perkins Rowe store has...
Baton Rouge Business Report
CitiPlace Centre II office building purchased for $6.8M
In a $6.8 million cash sale, the CitiPlace Centre II office building has been purchased by a Louisiana-based company, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The two-story office building, near the Izzo’s Illegal Burrito restaurant on Corporate Boulevard, was sold by...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge area added 1,700 jobs in July
For the second month in a row, Louisiana registered a record low unemployment rate, coming in at 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals is 2,027,635, the second largest figure since the Louisiana Workforce Commission began tracking it. Additionally, the Baton Rouge metro,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge
Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Main Street Market to undergo $1M overhaul
When it opened 20 years ago, the Main Street Market was a cornerstone accomplishment of Plan Baton Rouge, the mid-’90s master plan that triggered a multiyear revitalization of then-languishing downtown. Now the state-owned food hall will see a major update, a long-awaited investment that organizers have hoped for since 2013.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge subscription service brings coffee shop vibe to your front door
There are many pairings in life that go seamlessly together, but do not necessarily relate: chicken and waffles, a tiger and the state of Louisiana, a nap and a rainy day. For Baton Rouge’s Nick Miner, this dynamic duo is coffee and art. The concept of coffee and art...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Bear Process Safety, AT&T receive diversity awards from BRAC
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Thursday announced the winners of its Diversity Star Award at its inaugural Economic Inclusion Symposium presented by Dow. Bear Process Safety received the award for the small business category, and AT&T received the award for the large business category. BRAC created the Diversity Star...
Baton Rouge Business Report
‘LaPolitics’: Four questions for the lieutenant governor
LaPolitics: There was a bit of back and forth during this year’s regular session over control of the capitol complex in downtown Baton Rouge. Do you believe the Pentagon Barracks and surrounding properties should be transferred to your office?. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser: “I believe the Pentagon Barracks and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana gains $13M in sports betting tax revenue during first half of year
The state has collected nearly $13.1 million in tax revenue from sports betting through the first half of 2022, according to records from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. From January through June, retail sportsbooks and mobile sports betting apps have combined for nearly 1.1 million wagers bringing in net revenue of nearly $85.4 million across the different companies operating in Louisiana, The Daily Advertiser reports. Retail locations began operating in Louisiana near the end of 2021, while most apps launched in January.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial properties with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a left-leaning grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that...
Baton Rouge Business Report
As EBR prepares short-term rental rules, Airbnb launches anti-party technology
As East Baton Rouge Parish inches closer to possibly regulating short-term rentals, Airbnb is attempting to crack down on parties, which are a common source of complaints about the most widely used STR platform. In June, Airbnb announced it would make permanent a ban on “disruptive” parties and events first...
Baton Rouge Business Report
EBR inching closer to establishing short-term rental rules
The Planning and Zoning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish is expected next month to take up proposed rules to govern short-term rentals. The draft regulations would allow owner-occupied STRs in all single-family residential zoning districts. The owner would have to pay sales and occupancy taxes and be in the home at the same time as the rental occupants.
