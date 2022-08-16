Read full article on original website
Houston Humane Society struggling with stray animal intake
In the past month, the Houston Humane Society reported that 100 dogs were added to a waitlist for intake for the shelter.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dogs find skull near Hull home
A Hull resident called authorities on Friday to report that his dog had found a skull near his home on CR 2048 off FM 834, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO investigators located an area under a trampoline in the front...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 8-month old Great Pyrenees pup covered in mud rescued by SPCA officials
HOUSTON – An 8-month-old Great Pyrenees pup was rescued from a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped in thick mud at Sims Bayou, the Houston SPCA said. A Good Samaritan found the dog trapped with mud filled up to his chest and was unable to pull himself out due to an apparent leg injury. The Good Samaritan reportedly called the shelter to report the dog in distress.
pearland.com
Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday
Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
bestfriends.org
Surgical superstar volunteers help with pet spay/neuter
It all starts around 7 in the morning. The whole day is a flurry of activity with everyone on the team working toward the same goal: spay or neuter and care for the 40-some dogs and cats with surgery appointments that day. Forty pets served is a lot in one...
Click2Houston.com
Families say they have to deal with brown, smelly water in new Conroe neighborhood
CONROE, Texas – When you buy a new home, you normally expect to have working electricity and running, clean water. For some residents in the Deer Trail Estates in Conroe, they say they saw water issues the first day they moved in. “We never had a reliable water source,”...
matadornetwork.com
How To Visit the Houston Interactive Aquarium and Animal Preserve
Most zoos and aquariums offer limited opportunities to get up close and personal with the animal inhabitants, but at the Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve, 15 miles north of Downtown, human-animal interaction is the name of the game. The park is home to over 40 species of marine life, mammals, and birds, most of which visitors can touch, pet, or hand feed. There are other family-friendly activities too. From a bounce house to arcade games, virtual reality to zip lining.
Volunteer father figures adding door checks to their duties in Katy ISD
KATY, Texas — Well-known powerlifter James Strickland might look intimidating. “I’m the third heaviest bench press of all time,” Strickland said. But the Katy ISD dad is a softie when it comes to his kids and their classmates. "Male engagement programs have been around for a while,"...
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands band Hotel Ugly sets up event to fight food insecurity at Conroe pantry
Brothers Chris and Mike Fiscella formed their band, Hotel Ugly, in 2020 while the the country was shutting down because of COVID. Now, the band is seeing success and wants to give back to the local community. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/woodlands/news/article/Woodlands-band-Hotel-Ugly-sets-up-event-to-fight-17359224.php.
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
Our first ever Mother Son Event coming soon!
City of Friendswood Parks & Recreation is at Centennial Park Friendswood. Game On, September 25th from 5-7 pm at Centennial Park. Join us for an action-packed field day experience joining moms and sons together to compete as teams.
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Texas Dad Catches Alligator Before Taking Daughter To First Day Of School
"Holy... yeah, that's a gator."
hellowoodlands.com
Corrections in Ink: A Conversation with Author Keri Blakinger
On the evening Wednesday, August 17, Village Books hosted a conversation with award-winning journalist and author Keri Blakinger who discussed her book Corrections in Ink with journalist Alex Stuckey in front of a crowd of fans and book lovers. The event was held at the South County Community Center located at 2235 Lake Robbins Dr in The Woodlands.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
Take a look our list of the top 8 events going on around the The Woodlands area this weekend. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center1. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering where guests can come seek support and encouragement from one another. **********************. *** SATURDAY EVENTS...
hellowoodlands.com
Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas
The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, upon his appointment to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas was founded in 1874 and is an organization that...
Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy
Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Dietician shares brain-boosting breakfast ideas to start the school year off
HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom, we know parents want to send them to school ready to learn. Dieticians say a good breakfast is an important part of that equation because food is fuel for the brain. “It’s really important in the morning because kids can’t...
