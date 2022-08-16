Read full article on original website
Opinions on farm bill programs needed
Michigan Farm Bureau continues to gather input on what the 2023 Farm Bill needs to include. National legislative counsel John Kran tells Brownfield their organization recently held a series of listening sessions to hear farmer concerns. “It’s important that we hear from people now so that this farm bill can...
IN Farm Bureau awarded Harvest Award at Indiana State Fair
Indiana Farm Bureau is the 2022 recipient of the Indiana State Fair Harvest Award. The award recognizes an individual, organization, or company that has made a significant contribution to the growth of the state fair. Randy Kron is president of Indiana Farm Bureau. “We’re trying to build future leaders for...
Naig says poultry shows have been a success
Iowa’s Secretary of Ag says response to highly pathogenic avian influenza significantly improved from the 2015 outbreak and even allowed the opportunity for kids to take part in poultry shows and exhibitions this year. Mike Naig tells Brownfield the state was able to lift its order canceling live bird...
Kansas Ag Workforce Needs Assessment Survey reflects labor shortage
The 2022 Kansas Ag Workforce Needs Assessment Survey shows that the industry continues to suffer from the labor shortage with more than 50 percent of ag-related jobs being unfilled. State Ag Secretary Mike Beam tells Brownfield that skilled labor, transportation, and livestock handling jobs have the highest demand according to...
Recent sale of an Indiana farm brings $16,559/acre
An Indiana farm recently sold for $18.6 million. The 1,112-acre Lawton Farms, located along the Ohio state line, was offered in 13 tracts and sold for an average of $16,559/acre. One tract sold for $19,545/acre. All of the land was purchased by an Indiana bidder who also owns several farms in the area.
Illinois Beef Association addresses concerns over cattle market legislation
Dave Duzan and Paul Walker at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. Members of the Illinois Beef Association have concerns about pending federal cattle market legislation. IBA Vice President Dave Duzan says congress is considering a cattle contract library for formula priced cattle. “That way of pricing and selling fed cattle...
Drought, input costs complicate decisions for cattle producers
Drought and skyrocketing input costs have caused some cattle producers in Nebraska to change their grazing strategies. Adam Sweitzer says he uses prescribed fires in the spring to burn off woody encroachment to help conserve the world’s largest native grassland. “We have learned over the past few years that Sandhills are a lot tougher than what we worried,” he says. “In normal situations, we can still burn and still graze late in the season and get a long just fine.”
Farmers see varying drought impacts
The drought’s impact on agriculture varies across different parts of the Corn Belt. Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn tells Brownfield crops in the northern part of the state look good, but southern Missouri farmers haven’t been as lucky. “Some areas of the state are probably going to...
Illinois farmers report varying crop conditions
Matt Rush, Vice Chairman and Marty Marr, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Growers Association. Farmers across Illinois are reporting varying crop conditions based on the amount of rain they’ve recently received. Marty Marr from New Berlin in central Illinois tells Brownfield a good growing season has him optimistic. “There...
Cooler August temperatures boosting corn kernel fill in Illinois
A Golden Harvest agronomist says recent cooler temperatures across most of Illinois will boost corn kernel fill. Brad Koch, who covers west central Illinois, tells Brownfield the lower nighttime temperatures are, the less sugar the plant burns. “In fact, it can get to a point where you literally almost get...
Cranberry growers expect an average crop
Cranberry growers are expecting a better crop this year. Tom Lochner is with the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. He says, “So far, it looks like it’s going to be an average-size crop for the state, about 520 million pounds of fruit, which is up from last year’s crop, and actually, the last three years so we’ve seen a pretty good recovery in the crop over the last twelve months.”
Iowa farmer leader “on the fence” about China
An Iowa farmer who participated in an ag market development roundtable with the U.S. Trade Representative says he’s “on the fence” about China. Lance Lillibridge, the current president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, tells Brownfield Chinese citizens and U.S. citizens want the same thing. “We want...
