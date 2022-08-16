ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa but have to be ready if he isn’t the guy

Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback but the team needs to be able to win despite him if they have a shot at 2022. The Miami Dolphins’ top quarterback is still an anomaly. Some think they know who he is and others think they know who he isn’t. It’s a daily debate on social media and the media itself still either straddle the proverbial fence or just simply call him out.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

