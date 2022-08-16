Read full article on original website
Related
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
Teammates Praise Miami Hurricanes Freshman Kelly
First-year defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly has received raving reviews from his teammates.
How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?
The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Bears 'hopeful' Jaquan Brisker (hand) will be ready for season opener
The Chicago Bears are hopeful that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker can be ready for their Sept. 11 opener after undergoing surgery for a hand injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cane Commits, Top Targets Shine Thursday Night
Discussing Miami’s recruiting efforts with the Washington twins, Joshisa Trader and Jeremiah Smith.
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
Dolphins need Tua Tagovailoa but have to be ready if he isn’t the guy
Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback but the team needs to be able to win despite him if they have a shot at 2022. The Miami Dolphins’ top quarterback is still an anomaly. Some think they know who he is and others think they know who he isn’t. It’s a daily debate on social media and the media itself still either straddle the proverbial fence or just simply call him out.
Miami Heat Land Collin Sexton In Sign & Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are plenty of important skills to cultivate. Still, one could argue that none is more important than scoring. The game, as they say, is about a bucket. Defense, playmaking, and more are essential skills, but without players who can produce points, they only go so far.
Comments / 0