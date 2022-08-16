ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Online Retailer SHEIN Hosting Pop-Up Shops In Texas

By Ginny Reese
You'll soon be able to shop at SHEIN IRL. The popular online fashion retailer is hosting some pop-up shops in Texas.

According to Click 2 Houston , SHEIN will set up one pop-up shop in the Clear Lake area. It will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from August 12th until August 14th. It'll be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd Ste. B.

The Dallas Morning News reported that one of the shops will be at Plano's The Shops at Willow Bend. The Plano pop-up shop will be held August 26th through August 28th. You can shop from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on August 26th and 27th, and from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on August 28th.

SHEIN was founded in 2012 and has become a global online retailer. According to The Dallas Morning News , the retailer has almost 10,000 employees and sells in more than 150 countries. The retailer has recently gained tons of traction with the numerous amounts of "SHEIN hauls" posted on TikTok .

