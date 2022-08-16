Read full article on original website
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
Kansas family in fatal DUI accident is home from Kentucky
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After weeks in the hospital, Amy and Ava Jones returned home late Thursday night from Louisville, Kentucky. On July 5, Amy and Ava, along with Trey and Creek Jones, were the victims of an accident in Louisville, Kentucky where they were struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind. The Jones family were pedestrians.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of people are making their plans to travel during the Labor Day holiday period. The bad part of that vacation? Many Americans say they’ve been going over budget when making travel plans. Watch the full report above.
Police chase ends in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit ended in downtown Louisville, Thursday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject during the pursuit. The officers boxed-in the subject with their vehicles. While attempting to flee in their vehicle, the subject hit at least...
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents who have a teen driver, or will soon have one, may already worried about their time on the road, and for good reason. Besides concerns about safety, adding teen drivers to an insurance plan may cost you. Find out more on driving safety tips and...
KCRG.com
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
(KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. KTIV’s full update can be found here. (KTIV) - Police say Mariam “Star” Lint, of Milford, Iowa, has been missing for 13 days, after she...
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
Wave 3
Winning $225,000 Cash Ball ticket sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone in Louisville is $225,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball number, winning the game’s top prize. The winning numbers are 4,...
What you need to know about the construction on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been in the Highlands lately, you probably noticed one of Louisville's busiest streets is getting an upgrade to help improve its overall safety. Construction crews are working on Bardstown Road to install new concrete planters in the parking lanes. They're shortening the distance between crosswalks and extending curbs and crosswalks along the popular roadway.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Kentucky Teacher of the Year turns focus to addiction recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 13 years, teaching was a passion for Jessica Dueñas. She had worked in Jefferson and Oldham County school districts and in 2019, she was named the Kentucky State Teacher of the Year. “Obviously, the biggest honor I’ve ever had and because of that, it’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
Wave 3
3 men federally indicted for separate Louisville carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year. Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
