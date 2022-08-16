Read full article on original website
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
BFT Offering Shuttle Service To The Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. with service every 60 minutes. 4:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. Ride your normal BFT route to the Knight Street Transit Center and catch the Fair Shuttle. Getting home:. BFT will...
Have You Seen This Destructive Gigantic Moth in Washington State?
The Non-Native Atlas Moth Is Destructive In Washington State. There's one gigantic moth that the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants you to keep your eyes out for. Atlas Moths Can Have A Wingspan Of 10 Inches. If you see this gigantic moth, the WSDA is asking you to report...
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Study-Inslee’s School Closures Severely Hurt WA Students
A new study shows COVID policies utilized in WA schools have significantly hurt students K-12 Three policies disrupted students' education for nearly two years. The Washington Policy Center has released information from a new study showing how school closures, social distancing, and masks all but ruined two years of education for Washington state public school students.
20 Things That the Locals Say Are Overrated in the Tri-Cities
Here's A List Of 20 Things That Locals Think Are Overrated In Tri-Cities Washington. We posed the question on our Facebook page a few days and you responded in droves. Does Tri-Cities Washington Really Have 300 Days Of Sunshine?. We had over 180 comments about what locals think are a...
Do WA and OR Have the Best Rest Stops? Yes! They Are Ranked…
Believe it or not, when it comes to Rest Stops, we rank above. I never knew there was a ranking. But, after some investigation, I did indeed find out, that Washington and Oregon have some of the best rest areas. Some of us travel. And, we all have to go....
5 Top BBQ Tips for Grilling in Washington on Labor Day Weekend
It's mid-August already. I'm starting to panic. Summer has seemingly zoomed by. Now, it helps to remember that grilling season is a year-round thing as far as this backyard chef is concerned. However, summer BBQs are a way of life for so many of us, and summer, my fellow grillers is winding down.
Sunnyside Farm Sued for Firings, Replacing With ‘Cheaper’ Workers
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday a Sunnyside mushroom farm is being sued over multiple accusations of discrimination and other issues. Ostrom Farms accused of firing workers, replacing with 'cheaper' H2A Staff. Ferguson's report says Ostrom, between 2021 and 2022, fired nearly 80 percent of their mostly female...
5 Fabulous Waterfalls Worth the Drive to be Amazed by in Washington
I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!. Anyway, this post...
Memory Lane, Do You Remember Shopping at Any of These 8 WA Groovy Grocery Stores?
When I was a kid, I remember my mom taking me grocery shopping at Red Owl. Every Thursday morning, we traveled across the Mississippi River from Inver Grove Heights to Cottage Grove in Minnesota. She'd plop me in the cart and we'd do the weekly grocery shopping. Years later, Red Owl turned into an IGA.
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
10 Best Places to Get an Ice Cold, Refreshing Beer in Tri-Cities
Originally from Minnesota, via Wisconsin, and several other states, I've had my share of beers from many different breweries. I'm not a beer aficionado by any means, but I do enjoy a cold one every now and then. Where do you go to enjoy a cold one in Tri-Cities?. 10...
Is it Legal for Families to Live Year Round in a Trailer in WA State? Yes and No…
The question is: Is it legal to live in a trailer year-round in Washington State?. In short. The answer is NO. The rule in WA is that you cannot stay in an RV park for more than 180 days in a licensed vehicle in the same spot. Can you live...
Facebook Seeks Big Change in WA Campaign Finance Laws
Facebook (Facebook) Facebook (Facebook) WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson plans to file a response to social media giant Facebook today, Tuesday, August 16th. Facebook seeking to have lawsuit dropped over disclosure laws. According to information released Tuesday by the AG's office, Facebook has filed what is called a summary...
Silver Alert: At Risk, Missing Person, Have You Seen John Scranton?
Washington PAtrol is asking for our assistance. A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old John Scranton, of Federal Way. However, John Scranton was last seen in the Tri-Cities area. WSP believes Scranton's last contact was on Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 2:30 pm in Richland. Scranton's residence is in...
Washington State’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has 9 Thrilling Courses
Washington State's Most Expensive Restaurant Has A Thrilling 9-Course Meal. I'm always looking for a great birthday or anniversary ideas for my wife and I discovered a restaurant in Washington State that might be worth checking out. Meals Can Cost Between $300 to $400 Per Person. If you are a...
The Basic Truth About Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities is Inspiring
Do you know who owns Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2014, I asked my co-worker, "Where's the best pizza?" And, he took me to Round Table Pizza in Kennewick. I loved it!. Columbia Industries owns and operates Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities. Michael...
Beloved Washington State Burger Stand Tells Truth About French Fries
One Of Washington State's Beloved Burger Stands Is Changing French Fries. You've got to love a business that's honest and tells it like it is. Iconic Dick's Burgers Is Being Honest With Their French Fries. Founded in 1954, Dick's Drive-In is a Pacific Northwest treasure. Its legendary status makes it...
