eastidahonews.com

Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho

REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour roaring into Pocatello Friday and Saturday

POCATELLO — Monster trucks are returning to Pocatello this weekend. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour will hold shows at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday. The schedule each day will be as follows: Gates open at 5 p.m., pit party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Admission tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for those ages 3 to 12 and free for children under age 3. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour is being brought to Pocatello by the Texas-based Hylite Real Entertainment.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays

IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley

SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
SHELLEY, ID
theproducenews.com

Eagle Eye begins shipping new crop potatoes, onions from Northwest

Eagle Eye Produce, a grower-shipper of fresh produce based in Idaho Falls, ID, started shipping new crop russet, red and yellow potatoes from its packing facilities in Idaho and Washington this week, as well as a new crop of yellow, red and white onions from its facilities in western Idaho and eastern Oregon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid ugly infighting

The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to half of the City Council's members will leave the city without a quorum on the council, a legal requirement to pass resolutions and ordinances. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing felony charges after driving drunk in the Gate City this week

POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested and charged with felonies after police say they were driving drunk following two separate Pocatello incidents. Joe Junior Sanchez, 46, of Pocatello has been charged with felony DUI, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing following an incident that began to unfold around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pocatello police received a report from an employee of a local payday loan store on Yellowstone Avenue about an individual who was potentially operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police and court records...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections

IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.

