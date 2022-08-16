Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour roaring into Pocatello Friday and Saturday
POCATELLO — Monster trucks are returning to Pocatello this weekend. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour will hold shows at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday. The schedule each day will be as follows: Gates open at 5 p.m., pit party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Admission tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for those ages 3 to 12 and free for children under age 3. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour is being brought to Pocatello by the Texas-based Hylite Real Entertainment.
Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir
In American Falls, the reservoir may be low, but that hasn't stopped local families from enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The post Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
SHELLEY – The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It’s not clear...
theproducenews.com
Eagle Eye begins shipping new crop potatoes, onions from Northwest
Eagle Eye Produce, a grower-shipper of fresh produce based in Idaho Falls, ID, started shipping new crop russet, red and yellow potatoes from its packing facilities in Idaho and Washington this week, as well as a new crop of yellow, red and white onions from its facilities in western Idaho and eastern Oregon.
Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September
The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September. The post Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September appeared first on Local News 8.
Half of the Pocatello City Council resigns amid ugly infighting
The infighting that has plagued the Pocatello City Council since Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray won their respective council races in 2019 appears to have come to a head with the resignations of all three at a Friday afternoon press conference. The unprecedented resignation of what amounts to half of the City Council's members will leave the city without a quorum on the council, a legal requirement to pass resolutions and ordinances. ...
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
Police: Two local men facing felony charges after driving drunk in the Gate City this week
POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested and charged with felonies after police say they were driving drunk following two separate Pocatello incidents. Joe Junior Sanchez, 46, of Pocatello has been charged with felony DUI, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing following an incident that began to unfold around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pocatello police received a report from an employee of a local payday loan store on Yellowstone Avenue about an individual who was potentially operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police and court records...
eastidahonews.com
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman and kids nearly hit by train, man fights off robbers and theater opens after flood
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 in east Idaho history. LORENZO — A mother and her two children riding a horse and buggy had a “very close call” with a train, The Rigby Star wrote on Aug. 15, 1912.
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U.S. Highway 30 at around 11:55 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road and was thrown from the bike. The man was then struck by an unknown vehicle sometime after the collision with the deer. The man was dead when emergency crews arrived. Traffic was blocked for roughly three hours. ISP is asking anyone with information on the crash to come forward.
eastidahonews.com
Man who started Henry’s Fork fire sentenced for witness intimidation, other felonies dropped
IDAHO FALLS – A man who started the Henry’s Creek fire in 2016 was sentenced this week for felony witness intimidation. Two out of three of the felony charges against Kristian Lopez, 25, were dismissed by the prosecutor, but Lopez was found guilty of witness intimidation. Judge Bruce...
Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray announce resignation
POCATELLO — City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray announced during a Friday news conference that they intend to resign effective Sept. 1. Ortega, Stevens and Bray provided a myriad of reasons for their resignations. This is a developing story, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
Comments / 0