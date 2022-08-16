ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

PHOTOS: Beagles rescued from VA breeder arrive in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the more than 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeder in Virginia have arrived in Asheville where they will be placed with foster homes while they await adoption. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is one of the animal rescues across the country stepping up to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: August 16

Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced the name of their new baby siamang!. On April 6th, Ella the siamang gave birth to a baby boy. The zoo said campers gathered together to vote on the baby siamang's name. "We are proud to announce baby Luke," said...
GREENVILLE, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate middle schooler wins banjo competition

Seven of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Invigo arrived at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville on Friday. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Three women helped save the life of a man having a heart attack at the Greenwood YMCA in July. SC woman competes for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville woman

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Helen Warner. Police said she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Ladies Mantle Court. They believe she is traveling in...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Strangers save man having heart attack

Seven of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Invigo arrived at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville on Friday. Spartanburg school district increases safety with armed guards. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Upstate middle schooler wins banjo competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. 8th grader Ayden Chappell...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20. Officers said the tournament's goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate. This annual event draws teams from law enforcement...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It's called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

4 Legged Friends : Emerson

Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

