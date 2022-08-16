Read full article on original website
Humane societies seeing increase in animal abandonment
Coleman, a six-week-old shepherd-hound mix, was put up for adoption at the Greenville Humane Society Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Beagles rescued from VA breeder arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the more than 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeder in Virginia have arrived in Asheville where they will be placed with foster homes while they await adoption. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is one of the animal rescues across the country stepping up to...
First Alert Forecast: August 16
Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!
Greenville Zoo announces name of baby siamang
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced the name of their new baby siamang!. On April 6th, Ella the siamang gave birth to a baby boy. The zoo said campers gathered together to vote on the baby siamang’s name. “We are proud to announce baby Luke,” said...
Zip Trips: Simpsonville
In the southeastern part of Greenville County, history lies in the city of Simpsonville.
Upstate middle schooler wins banjo competition
Seven of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Invigo arrived at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville on Friday. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Three women helped save the life of a man having a heart attack at the Greenwood YMCA in July. SC woman competes for...
Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville woman
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Helen Warner. Police said she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at her home on Ladies Mantle Court. They believe she is traveling in...
Missing Greenville woman found safely
32-year-old Nina Lachelle Cox originally went missing roughly three weeks ago on July 29th near Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, but has since been located safely.
Strangers save man having heart attack
Seven of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Invigo arrived at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville on Friday. Spartanburg school district increases safety with armed guards. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Upstate middle schooler wins banjo competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. 8th grader Ayden Chappell...
Deputies looking for Henderson County woman who disappeared from work
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Angela Staton, a 57-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday. Deputies said Stanton was at her place of business at around 5:40 a.m. this morning. However, she hasn’t been seen since.
‘Keep your eyes open’: Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. teen
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Monday. Jaliyah Bre’shae Paschal was last seen long Abbeville Highway, according to deputies. Paschal is described as five foot six and has both nostrils pierced. If...
Greer Police Department hosts Upstate memorial softball tournament
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is hosting the 11th Annual Upstate SC Law Enforcement Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday, August 20. Officers said the tournament’s goal is to support the families of fallen officers from the Upstate. This annual event draws teams from law enforcement...
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
Spartanburg church vandalized
A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week. The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
4 Legged Friends : Emerson
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
