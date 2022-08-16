ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 2 million fewer students have enrolled in public school

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
 4 days ago
Story at a glance

  • A new poll from Education Next, an education policy publication, found that enrollment in public schools has dropped by 4 percent over the last two years.
  • That 4 percent decline represents nearly 2 million students.
  • The poll also found that the number of children attending charter schools, private schools and being homeschooled have gone up.

Almost 2 million students stopped attending public schools between 2020 and 2021, enrollment data shows.

In a recent poll from Education Next, district-operated schools lost 4 percent of their students during those two years, with those children enrolling in other types of schooling.

In the spring of 2020, 81 percent of schoolchildren in the United States were enrolled in district schools, according to parental response to the poll.

By November of that year, enrollment in district schools had plummeted to 72 percent, according to Education Next numbers.

Education Next poll crafters acknowledged in a statement that that decline could stem from parents choosing to remove their children from district schools to charter or private schools, but the decline could also be linked to parents not knowing how to define their children’s school when learning was done mostly online.

Last spring, district school enrollment bounced back up to 77 percent and enrollment has hovered at that rate since then, according to the publication’s most recent poll.

That percentage drop means that almost 2 million students have left a traditional public school for either a charter or private school or to be homeschooled.

Poll findings show that the three other schooling alternatives have seen bumps in enrollment numbers. In 2022, private school enrollment ticked up to 10 percent compared to 8 percent in the spring of 2020, and the number of U.S. children attending a charter school went up from 5 percent to 7 percent over that same period of time.

More children appear to be taking their course work at home, the poll found. Over the past two years, the portion of the country’s students being homeschooled bumped up from 6 to 7 percent, which represents a doubling from 2016 numbers.

#Public Schools#Student Loans#An Education#Education Policy#Education Next
Washington Examiner

Fargo school board bans the Pledge of Allegiance

School hasn't even started yet for the 2022-2023 academic year, and some school boards are already causing anti-American havoc. In North Dakota, the Fargo board of education voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, Fox News reported. The reason? Because the pledge contains the word "God."
FARGO, ND
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
