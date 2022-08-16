ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles resigns as Norwich Township's fiscal officer

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Norwich Township trustees are to appoint a new fiscal officer after the resignation of current Fiscal Officer Jamie Miles.

Citing “unacceptable” and “inappropriate” behavior by Norwich Township’s chair of the board of trustees, Miles submitted a letter of resignation Aug. 12, addressed to the “Norwich Board of Trustees.”

The resignation is effective Sept. 15, according to Norwich Township Administrator Jamie Fisher.

It is an elected position.

Miles’ current four-year term expires Dec. 31, 2023. The person appointed would need to stand election in November 2023 to retain the seat.

Norwich Township posted the open position Aug. 16 and ask that letters of interest be submitted by 4 p.m. Aug. 31, Fisher said.

“The trustees will conduct interviews and select the next fiscal officer within 30 days of Sept. 15,” Fisher said.

In her letter, Miles referred to an executive session, or closed meeting, of Norwich Township trustees Aug. 9.

“As discussed during the executive session…this email serves as formal notice of my resignation,” Miles wrote.

Miles’ letter of resignation names Norwich Board of Trustees Chairman Chuck Buck, who was appointed to the board in 2000 and first elected in 2002.

Miles wrote she “was on the receiving end of Chairman Chuck Buck’s toxic manipulative behavior for the last time.”

“I am resigning because of Chairman Chuck Buck, his behavior is unacceptable and inappropriate (and) breeds distrust (and) is disruptive to my office,” Miles wrote.

Miles indicated she had previously communicated her concerns to no avail.

Miles wrote she had witnessed “repeated acts” of “unwarranted threats of termination and retaliation” against employees.

Miles letter concluded her resignation is not connected to her seeking a recent appointment to the board of trustees.

Miles said Aug. 16 that she sought the appointment, even under the environment she described in her resignation letter, "because I thought (Norwich Township Trustee) Tim (Roberts) and I could change the environment."

"The decision to resign was not based on things that happened yesterday (and) I remain proud of the work I have done at Norwich," Miles said.

When asked about the letter Aug. 16, Buck said “there are two sides to every story (and) I hope people understand that,” and would not further elaborate on Miles’ language in the letter.

Miles was among the 13 candidates who sought to fill the unexpired term of late Norwich Township Trustee Larry Earman, the five-term incumbent Norwich trustee who died May 29 at the age of 74.

After Buck and Roberts could not agree on an appointment by June 28, as required by Ohio Revised Code, the decision was placed in the hands of Franklin County Probate Court Judge Jeffrey Mackey. Only six candidates, including Miles, met the filing deadline and were interviewed by Buck and Roberts.

But Mackey allowed additional candidates to submit their names for consideration. Seven more candidates came forward and Mackey on July 22 appointed Jerry O’Shaughnessy, a Norwich Township resident and former Shawnee Hills mayor, to fill Earman’s unexpired term.

Roberts said Aug. 16 that while he looks forward to working with O'Shaughnessy, "I strongly supported Jamie due to her vast knowledge of the township and financials, as well as her values and ethics that would put the community first, as well as our staff."

"I understand her position and respect her for all she had done. I will miss her perspective on issues greatly," Roberts said.

O’Shaughnessy would need to stand election in November 2023 to complete Earman’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2025.

Miles was appointed fiscal officer in December 2006 and elected in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

kcorvo@thisweeknewws.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Miles resigns as Norwich Township's fiscal officer

The Columbus Dispatch

